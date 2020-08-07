Manny Pacquiao responds to Errol Spence Jr baiting on Mikey Garcia fight

📸 Ryan Hafey

Manny Pacquiao reacted to welterweight rival Errol Spence Jr predicting the Filipino Senator may have been cheering on Mikey Garcia when they fought.

Spence defeated Garcia in March 2019, just two months after Pacquiao has trounced Adrien Broner. The pair were closely linked to an impending battle.

Eventually, ‘The Truth’ fought and beat Shawn Porter in a tight decision. Pacquiao, for his part, went on to dethrone Keith Thurman.

Since then, rumors have continued to swirl that Spence vs Pacquiao will happen at some point over the next year.

In the meantime, American Spence has his thoughts on why Pacquiao attended his clash with Garcia in the first place.

“Now I think of it, Manny Pacquiao came to my fight in Dallas hoping Mickey Garcia would win,” said Spence. “He was going to get the mic and challenge him.

“Just like Danny did me and I did Shawn and Shawn did Danny and so on.”

Probably giving Spence what he wanted, Pacquiao retaliated. ‘Pacman’ gave his nemesis as stern GIF facial expression cut from a Showtime video.

As boxing begins to welcome back its stars, Spence has sadly turned to the other Garcia for his fight. Spence battles Danny this coming October.

MANNY PACQUIAO vs TERENCE CRAWFORD

Pacquiao may now have to step up his efforts to face Terence Crawford in order for just two boxers to hold all the marbles in the division.

Once the dust settles on this year, the 147 weight class should be in a position to see a four-belt undisputed unification in 2021.

It all depends on whether Pacquiao and Crawford agree on terms. If they don’t the welterweights will remain fragmented for at least another six months.

Spence is a huge favorite to overcome Garcia, although Pacquiao may begin any collision with Crawford as the underdog. Considering his resume, that’s hard to fathom but possibly the correct decision by the bookmakers.







Hopefully, Spence vs Garcia and Pacquiao vs Crawford can be done between October 2020 and January 2021 to put even more intensity into one of the best categories in the sport.

WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020. WBN is one of the top-visited boxing news websites in the world.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.