Eddie Hearn says ‘proper grasses’ complained to BBBofC on Fight Camp

Promoter Eddie Hearn has let rip after learning that his ‘Matchroom Hearn Garden’ shows received formal protests sent to the BBBofC.

Hearn slammed a rival boxing promotional company as ‘grasses’ in the wake of receiving complaints against his ‘Fight Camp’ project.

Speaking to Chuckie Online on Matchroom Official Partner JD’s In the Duffle Bag podcast, Hearn revealed one of the boxing promoter’s competitors had submitted a formal complaint.

“Our competitors, I don’t even call them competitors because Tesco doesn’t worry about the small shop on the high street,” said Hearn.

“They are writing to the British Boxing Board of Control complaining about things that we are doing. (It’s) 4-5 pages long (and) they’ve got a show the next day!

“They’re grasses, proper grasses. It’s got to that point where they can’t win so they’ve got to try something outside the box.

“What it does is it spurs me on and that’s bad news for them because if they rolled over and let me run them all over, maybe I’d get a bit arrogant, maybe I’d get a bit lazy.”

Hearn was chatting to Chuckie from the recently constructed ‘Fight Camp’ setting. It’s situated in the back garden of the promoter’s former home-turned Matchroom Boxing head office.

The show was filmed on Tuesday 4th August at Matchroom Boxing HQ, Essex.

EDDIE HEARN FIGHT CAMP

Clearly not happy, Hearn had been proud of the first event. Fight Camp 1 went off without a hitch and was topped by an entertaining clash.

Ted Cheeseman controversially out-pointed Sam Eggington in a contest many British fans want to see again.







Hearn put on quite a show with a massive fireworks display and ring entrances that could have easily taken place at the O2 Arena in London.

Boxing returns to Hearn Mansion this Friday night as Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas participate in the first-ever all-UK women’s world title fight.

Harper vs Jonas is live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

