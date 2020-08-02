Manny Pacquiao facing Conor McGregor may not have UFC involvement

Any future boxing match-up seeing Manny Pacquiao taking on Conor McGregor may not have the backing of UFC boss Dana White.

Speaking at a press conference regarding his UFC event, White said in no uncertain terms that he couldn’t care less whether Pacquiao and McGregor square off.

McGregor posted a cryptic message to Pacquiao in Filipino on his social media just hours after apparently accepting a UFC offer from White.

It seems White is not impressed at potentially getting the run around from the outspoken Irishman.

Pacquiao is still yet to comment on the reports he could ditch title belt for a cross-codes encounter with the two-weight UFC champ.

Picking up the WBA welterweight crown from Keith Thurman last July, the ‘Pacman’ would certainly be required to make a defense as soon as possible.

This is due to time elapsed due to the pandemic.

Yordenis Ugas is the number one contender with the World Boxing Association. Ugas will want his shot by 2021, at the very latest.

If Pacquiao decides to go another route, the WBA may be forced to act or could give Ugas a chance. At least to fight for the lowly-regarded ‘regular’ version.

A blow was suffered by the Senator over the last week with the new Errol Spence is facing Danny Garcia on November 21.

Spence had been a big target for Pacquiao in order to have three belts on the line for a mega-clash.







MANNY PACQUIAO vs CRAWFORD

Garcia looks likely to get his opportunity to headline a Pay-Per-View event alongside Spence. But even then, the winner won’t be able to battle Pacquiao.

Shawn Porter has been top-rated with the WBC since his entertaining battle with Spence last year. Porter is now pitted against Sebastian Formella later this year.

Whoever comes out on top is expected to face the winner of Spence vs Garcia in the first half of 2021.

Any Pacquiao vs McGregor event will simply be a one-off PPV blockbuster. That’s unless a deal can be worked out with Terence Crawford.

Pacquiao vs Crawford would be much more preferred by the boxing fraternity. Certainly more than any McGregor circus.

WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020. WBN is one of the top-visited boxing news websites in the world.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.