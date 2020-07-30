Manny Pacquiao protege eyes middleweight history after signing pro deal

MP8

New Manny Pacquiao Promotions star Eumir Marcial has set his sights on making world title history in his native Philippines.

The youngster, who is set to campaign as a pro whilst preparing for the Olympics in 2021, wants to break new ground at 160 pounds.

Upon securing a contract with Pacquiao, to be guided through his career, Marcial thanked those who helped him achieve his goals, especially the fans.

“Thank you to all Filipino sports fans who have shown me endless support,” he said. “From the time I won my first gold medal in 2011 at the AIBA Youth World Championship.

“You have inspired me. I pledge to you that I will always give it my all. I want to achieve our goal of winning for the Philippines its first Olympic gold medal next year in Tokyo 2021.

“Also, I have hopes of becoming the first middleweight world champion from the Philippines.

“A million thanks and ‘Mabuhay!’ to all the Filipino athletes.”

MANNY PACQUIAO

He continued: “It is an honor to have my idol, Senator Manny Pacquiao, as my mentor and promoter.

“I’ve seen the tremendous opportunities that Senator Pacquiao and MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons have given to so many Filipino Boxers.

“I feel working under the MP Promotions banner will give me the best opportunity as I prepare for the Tokyo Olympics. Also for my professional career.

“I would like to thank all those who were part of my career from the start. Most notably my ABAP family led by president Ricky Vargas, Secretary-General Ed Picson, and my coaches Ronald Chavez, Pat Gaspi, and Romeo Brin.

“Also to my lifelong inspirations, my fiancée Princess Galarpe. And my siblings, my mother Carmelita and father Eulalio.”







According to MP Promotions, Marcial could be in action by the end of the year. A professional debut could be followed by an extended run in the paid ranks.

Once Marcial cuts his teeth without a vest, it will then be back to the amateur side in his gold medal quest.

A new Filipino star begins his journey.

