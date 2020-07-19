‘The Next Manny Pacquiao’ signs with…well, Manny Pacquiao – of course!

Filipino boxing phenom Eumir Marcial has signed promotional terms with Manny Pacquiao ahead of his forthcoming appearance at Tokyo 2020 (2021).

The 24-year-old, dubbed ‘The Next Manny Pacquiao’ was always destined to link-up with the Senator and potential future President of the Philippines.

Firstly, with numerous medals behind him from his time in the amateur ranks. Secondly, Marcial is expected to turn pro after his Olympic run next year.

Outlining his decision, Marcial said: “I want to inform everyone of my decision to sign a promotional deal with Manny Pacquiao Promotions.

“I chose MP Promotions because of their 100 % support in my desire to fight for the Philippines in future SEA Games and Asian Games competitions and the Olympics.

“In fact, my six-year-promotional deal stated that they won’t be a hindrance at the time the national team needs me.

“It’s also my honor to be a guide to my boxing career Senator Manny Pacquiao. Who with the help of MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons, became an instrument in the success of our current world champions Pedro Taduran, Johnriel Casimero, and Jerwin Ancajas.

“I’m very thankful to those who were with me at the beginning of my boxing career. My ABAP family first in leading President Ricky Vargas.

“Secretary-general Ed Picson, and coaches Romeo Brin, Pat Gaspi, Boy and Roel Velasco. Elmer Pamisa and Ronald Chavez too.

“Also, sports psychologist Marcus Manalo and performance analyst Jeff Pagaduan.

“Atty. Clint Aranas and Atty Jeff Manuel David gave me important advice when it comes to potential tax obligations. Plus business dealings/

“American managers Keith Connolly and Shelly Finkel have given their great confidence in my abilities.

“My inspiration, fiancée Princess Galarpe, my dear sisters and parents Carmelita and Eulalio.

“Most of all, Filipino sports fans. They are not tired of supporting my boxing career since I became the first Filipino to win gold in the World Junior boxing championship in 2011 in Kazakhstan.

“As I promised, I will give everything I can to get the Olympic gold medal we desire. And to be a boxing world champion for years from now.

“Once again, thank you very much. Long live the Filipino athlete!”







THE NEXT MANNY PACQUIAO

Like Pacquiao, Marcial campaigns at welterweight but can also fight in a lower division if needed. Again, like Pacquiao can.

A member of the Philippine Air Force, Marcial has become a fan favorite, yet another parallel to the great ‘Pacman’.

Furthermore, with his mentor now guiding his on every step, the sky really is the limit for the talented young boxer.

