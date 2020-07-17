Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan urged to settle gym KO rumors in the ring

Chris Farina

Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan have been urged to finally agree on a multi-million dollar meeting a decade on from their shared time at the Wild Card Gym.

Recent sparring rumors have brought out a debate in fans. Both sides want the fight to happen, potentially more than a Floyd Mayweather rematch.

WBN’s social media blew up when Khan exclusively denied the reports he was dropped or even knocked fully out when the trained together with Freddie Roach.

Pacquiao supporters don’t want Mayweather given the time of day and firmly want to see the Filipino Senator trade blows with the Briton.

Two of the fastest fighters of their day, time is running out fast for the pair to reach an agreement. Pacquiao is 42 this year. Whilst Khan has been nudging towards retirement for the last three years.

The Bolton man, nicknamed ‘King’ Khan’, had initially stated his intention to retire at 28. He’s already five years on from that mark.

Therefore, getting together to arrange a clash, possibly in Asia or the Middle East, seems the right thing for both at this stage of their career.

Cashflow could be great from the likes of Macau, Dubai, or Saudi Arabia. The latter of which Khan campaigned in his last victory. Pacquiao has scored wins in Macau on two occasions already.

‘Pacman’ has once again made Las Vegas his home of late. But with the coronavirus crisis worsening due to lack of leadership in America, it’s unlikely any big events with crowds will be able to take place there this year.







MANNY PACQUIAO vs AMIR KHAN

Pacquiao vs Khan already has a massive fanbase outside the UK. It would make a huge amount for the welterweights if they opened talks.

Errol Spence, Terence Crawford and the Garcia’s of Mikey and Danny were all on Pacquiao’s shortlist for 2020. Covid-19 then had other ideas. Canceling this year completely in the US.

This means Khan has opened up as the better option for the eight-weight world champion as Mayweather plots another exhibition in Japan.

Mayweather is eyeing up another New Year’s Eve bonanza with RIZIN after earning a $9.9 million purse for under three minutes work in 2018.

