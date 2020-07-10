Deontay Wilder suffered ‘blackout’ during controversial 2010 knockdown

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

WBN has covered extensively the fact Deontay Wilder was put down on the canvas officially before Tyson Fury got his hands on the American in 2020.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ was dropped by Harry Sconiers in 2010, way before he became a superstar puncher holding the WBC heavyweight crown.

Upon Fury’s victory and a series of allegations of glove tampering which the new title-holder was cleared of by the World Boxing Council, WBN went back in time to see what other instances Wilder was able to recover from.

We found one three months prior to Sconiers, which was not ruled a knockdown against Dustin Nichols. Wilder was seemingly jabbed off balance and put into the ropes, but got away with that one at Club Palace in Hattiesburg.

Within two minutes, the fight was over anyway as Nichols retired on his stool.

Fast forward fourteen weeks and Sconiers was next up.

Down in the second round, Wilder’s knockdown was counted in the record books. But it didn’t come without controversy.

Those who witnessed in the arena and posted online at the time said that Wilder was down for longer than ten seconds and subsequently saved by the bell.

Whilst footage and links to old clips are now broken or unavailable.

WBN has asked both Fantasy Springs and Golden Boy for evidence of the video. The former replied stating they didn’t have access. Whilst Golden Boy is yet to respond.

DEONTAY WILDER BLACK-OUT

Speaking after the fight in a radio interview, Wilder explained what went down. Judging by what he outlined, there could be some truth in it.

“Early in my career, I got dropped,” Wilder told The Opening Kickoff on WNSP-FM 105.5.

“I got a rabbit punch in the back of the neck. When the punch happened instantly my neck started to swell. There was a knot back there.

“It was a black out-type of feeling. By the time I got back up, the ref was in my face and I was like, “what’s going on?'”







Credit to Wilder for continuing his rampant blitzing of his opponents until finally landing a world title in 2015.

And further kudos for gaining a reputation for great recoveries against several opponents.

But until the clip is uncovered, there are sure to be question marks against the Sconiers contest – victory or not.

