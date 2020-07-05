EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder NOT pulling out, Tyson Fury trilogy is ON!

@bronzebomber

World Boxing News gained a response from Shelly Finkel on Sunday as rumors swirled about Deontay Wilder potentially pulling out of a fight with Tyson Fury.

A report stating Fury could face Dillian Whyte in 2020 if Wilder decides against stepping up for the trilogy has been completely dismissed by Finkel.

The New Yorker exclusively told WBN: “I don’t know where a story about Deontay Wilder pulling out of the Tyson Fury fight comes from. It’s simply not true.

“Deontay Wilder intends to fight Tyson Fury. That is the next fight and it will happen.”

It’s not the first time hearsay of this nature has been aired when Wilder decides to take a media break. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is spending time with his family and has not been active on his social media channels too much of late either.

Due to this fact, speculation such as this is allowed to take place until shot down by the likes of Finkel.

Previously, it was reported that Fury could face Anthony Joshua instead of Wilder. But due to mandatories and contracts on both sides, it was common knowledge that it couldn’t.

At the time, back in April, both Finkel and Top Rank boss Bob Arum – Fury’s US promoter – dismissed any notion.

“I’m not sure there is really anything needed to be added to this situation,” Finkel told WBN. “We have covered this and there is nothing more to add, other than we are looking forward to fighting Fury. That’s all.”

Arum added: “I wasn’t aware of what Anthony Joshua said (about Kubrat Pulev or Wilder stepping aside for Fury) until World Boxing News came to me.

“I honestly don’t know what Anthony Joshua is smoking. There is a ZERO chance of Kubrat Pulev stepping aside to allow the fight.

“Also, Tyson Fury is (definitely) fighting Deontay Wilder,” pointed out the Hall of Famer.







DEONTAY WILDER DATE

As WBN stated earlier this week, a date of December 19 has been reserved at the Las Vegas Raiders’ newly-built Allegiant Stadium. This gives Wilder ample time to prepare.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the MGM Grand is on standby if the larger venue won’t work. But this is still five months away.

Wilder can soon begin to tick over before beginning camp for the third Fury fight around September.

But as for Fury vs Whyte in 2020, it’s just won’t happen until Wilder gets his chance at revenge.

If Fury vs Wilder III does take place in December, the winner could face Whyte by April.

An undisputed Joshua clash would then be further down the line.

