Dillian Whyte chances of beating Tyson Fury totally dismissed with AJ talks

Mark Robinson

Promoter Eddie Hearn has admitted Dillian Whyte should get his shot before Anthony Joshua despite opening talks with Tyson Fury.

Hearn has made Joshua facing Fury his number one matter of late as Whyte battled the WBC for his long-awaited chance.

But in a seemingly alternate development, Hearn believes Whyte could squeeze a fight against Fury before ‘The Gypsy King’ tackles AJ.

So what does that tell you?

It almost certainly means Hearn expects Fury to beat Whyte, hence the need to get a fight with Joshua tied up beforehand. Quite a startling turn of events.

Explaining his thoughts earlier this week, Hearn told Sky Sports: “Once a promise has been made, it was February 2020 then it was delayed by a year, then enough is enough,” in regards to a WBC clarification exclusively given to World Boxing News.

He added unequivocally: “Whyte should take priority over Joshua to get the Fury fight.

“Joshua will fight Pulev in November so won’t fight until May, June or July of next year anyway. So there’s no reason why Whyte shouldn’t get that shot.”

If Whyte is going to land Fury first, it’s hard to fathom why Joshua negotiations are even ongoing. Shouldn’t Hearn be planning to make Joshua vs Whyte 2 instead?







ANTHONY JOSHUA vs DILLIAN WHYTE II

As a promoter, championing your own fights is usually the norm. Although there’s been absolutely no mention of the possibility of an AJ vs Whyte rematch.

Dillian Whyte can upset Fury if you believe several interviews by Hearn in the past. Therefore, Fury vs Joshua already being agreed is a non-event. That fight should surely be on hold until Whyte’s challenge is in the books.

Whatever the case may be and whatever contingencies are in place, Whyte cannot be completely happy with the situation.

He’s waited almost 1000 days already for his chance to come to pass. That will be considerably longer by the time the first bell rings.

None of this mess will get UK fans any closer to actually seeing Fury vs Joshua come to fruition anyway. Both have to defeat two foes each in the meantime.

Which once again begs the question – why negotiate now?

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay