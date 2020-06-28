Tyson Fury ridicules UK rival Dillian Whyte for Eddie Hearn backyard fight

Mark Robinson

Tyson Fury has continued his war of words with Dillian Whyte by ridiculing the Londoner’s next outing in promoter Eddie Hearn’s Essex garden.

‘The Gypsy King’ has become embroiled in a social media spat with Whyte after the WBC mandatory contender accused Fury of running.

Whyte wants his opportunity at the green and gold strap after waiting almost 1000 days for the opportunity.

Fury has other things on his mind. Like a third bout with Deontay Wilder and a blockbuster UK collision with Anthony Joshua.

In a break from calling each other all the names under the sun, Fury decided to take a pop at Whyte’s recently confirmed fight with Alexander Povetkin.

‘The Body Snatcher’ defends against the Russian on Pay-Per-View as Hearn lays on backyard BBQ events without any fans.

“Dillian Whyte’s next fight venue haha. Mr big time himself,” stated Fury.

@DillianWhyte next fight venue haha 😂 mr big time himself…😂😍🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UDqwtCNouy — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 27, 2020

TYSON FURY vs DILLIAN WHYTE

Previously, Whyte had goaded Fury by outlining once again that he dropped the two-time world ruler in sparring.

“When I was knocking you down and you were sobbing, I felt sorry for you. I started taking it easy but next time I will retire you.”

Fury responded: “You’re a mug. Come back when you achieve something, dosser! “A man who is famous for getting chinned by AJ.”

Again, Whyte came back with: “Gypsy Coward always conning the public.

“You forget I’ve put you down lots before and watched you pathetically sobbing on the canvas.

“You ran away last year when the WBC ordered you to fight me. Anytime, anywhere anyhow!”







Ending the exchange, Fury concluded: “In your dreams, bum.

“Listen – ear (sic), wait like a good boy. I might think about giving you a payday, only if your nice. Until then keep fighting 40 odd-year-olds in Eddie’s garden. Mr. Big Time!”

Whether these words are a genuine attempt to drum up support for a now planned fight remains to be seen. However, the WBC did inform WBN that Whyte must face Fury next after the Wilder trilogy is over.