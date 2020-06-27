Mike Tyson was speed and power – ‘the heavyweight Manny Pacquiao’

Stephanie Trapp / FOX

The early trainer of Mike Tyson has likened the style of the former undisputed heavyweight champion to that of current generational star Manny Pacquiao.

Teddy Atlas, who nurtured Tyson’s talent as a teenager before a bad split, made the comments in a recent assessment.

The ex-coach of retired WBC light-heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk, Atlas now puts most of his time into his ‘The Fight With’ podcast.

During an episode going over Tyson’s reign and the height of his powers in 1988, Atlas said the ideal comparison was Pacquiao.

“We’ve had great punchers who can punch like Wilder with the right hand,” pointed out Atlas. “(We had) unbelievable Ernie Shavers, (the) unbelievable Max Bear back in the 30s. Unbelievable with the right hand.

“Joe Frazier with the left hook was devastating, but to be able to punch from both sides of the plate (something) like Mickey Mantle, the great switch hitter. He hit with power on either side.

“Tyson was that. Then you mix it with speed, he was a large version of Pacquiao, where you have speed and power in a big guy. It was incredible.”

He concluded: “Tyson was an unbelievable mix of physical ability. His technique was the right technique to peekaboo and exploit. To really take advantage of his speed and to make a guy miss.

“Tyson could slip and weave and punch. He could be in a position to Bang! Bang! – Explode a bomb with power and speed.

“He was tremendous but he came up short on the mental side.”

To make such a comparison, especially to fighter who came through the generation after Tyson, is a testament to Manny Pacquiao.

The Filipino Senator will be remembered, as Tyson will, for the rest of existence.







MIKE TYSON – THE RETURN

Just days off his 54th birthday, Tyson continues to train for a possible return to action in some capacity.

Talk of ten rounders has since subsided as ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ eyes a three or four-round exhibition.

Evander Holyfield, who defeated Tyson twice during the 1990s, is the massive favorite to be in the opposite corner.

An official announcement has been on the cards for weeks but is yet to fully materialize.