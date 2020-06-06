Tyson Fury unsure whether Anthony Joshua will step up to the plate

Phil Jay

📸 Ed Mulholland / Team Fury

Tyson Fury has major doubts that Anthony Joshua will agree to face him in the biggest British heavyweight bout since Lennox Lewis vs Frank Bruno.

The WBC champion wants to trade blows with Joshua as soon as humanly possible but is not holding his breath that a fight actually makes it over the line.

Fury vs Joshua has been the talk of the UK since Deontay Wilder was defeated by the former in February.

A lot of fans want Fury to negate on a trilogy with Wilder to fully unify the titles with Joshua. An agreement may not come easy, according to ‘The Gypsy King’.

Speaking to Jamie Redknapp on Sky’s ‘Home Fixture’, Fury laid out his feelings on the matter.

“Eddie Hearn talks a lot of hot air as usual,” pointed out Fury. “I’ve been offering to fight Joshua for quite a while.

“I’ve been trying to make that fight happen for the last five years. And it’s not happened at all.

“Eddie’s obviously Joshua’s promoter, so he’ll have to be speaking to my team to make the fight happen.

“Give the fans what they want and stop running away from the biggest fight since Lennox fought Frank Bruno.

“Have the guts to step up to the plate and get flattened, son,” he added.







TYSON FURY vs ANTHONY JOSHUA

Joshua has to deal with the dangerous Kubrat Pulev, first and foremost. The Bulgarian has been his mandatory challenger since 2017.

As for Fury, the Wilder deal is already in place and likely heading back to Las Vegas as soon as fans are allowed to attend bouts again.

Wilder is a heavy underdog after losing so badly last time out. A full 16,000 witnessed Wilder dropped multiple times as Fury dominated.

Expected to be a similar outcome in the third meeting, Fury can make upwards of $150 million from his next three fights if AJ plays ball.