Five contenders Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua should fear

Three men stand alone at the top of the heavyweight division right now. They are American Deontay Wilder and British rivals Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

That trio is head and shoulders above the rest, the best of whom couldn’t compete with Wilder, Fury, and AJ when it came to the crunch.

Luis Ortiz, Alexander Povetkin, Andy Ruiz Jr., and Joseph Parker, to name a few, weren’t able to shift the tide from a top three to four for too long.

Only Ruiz managed to record a victory. Ripping away Joshua’s titles with relative ease when the pair met in New York a year ago.

So who can be the next Ruiz? – WBN takes a look at five of the top contenders who Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, plus Anthony Joshua should fear.

OLEKSANDR USYK

The Ukrainian is already an undisputed cruiserweight champion and primed to face Joshua in the next twelve months.

There are already many backing Usyk to defeat Joshua when they meet, such are the Olympic gold medalist’s credentials as a boxer.

DANIEL DUBOIS

British, Commonwealth, and possibly soon-to-be European heavyweight title-holder, Dubois has been labeled ‘The New Mike Tyson’ due to his formidable power.

Early knockouts are a regular occurrence when ‘DDD’ gets in the ring. In eighteen months’ time, he could well be unstoppable.

FILIP HRGOVIC

A Croatian superstar in his own right, Hrgovic has a great amateur pedigree and hasn’t put a foot wrong in the pros.

Video is already circulating of a 19-year-old Hrgovic giving Deontay Wilder kittens. This could happen for real once ‘El Animal’ finally reaches the summit.







ARSLANBEK MAKHMUDOV

Russia’s own powerhouse and nicknamed ‘The Lion’, Makhmudov has spent just over ten minutes in the ring through ten bouts.

Seven first-round knockouts are an early warning sign of what could be to come from the 30-year-old.

APTI DAVTAEV

Another Russian with a solid aura, Davtaev is bulldozing his way through the ratings. Davtaev has never been passed six rounds in his twenty professional bouts.

Furthermore, whoever faces any of the top three first, it will be one hot ticket.

