Anthony Joshua’s side don’t want Tyson Fury fight, says Frank Warren

Promoter Frank Warren says Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn are stalling on an agreement for a Tyson Fury fight, potentially in the Middle East.

The Hall of Famer stated a deal is in place to agree on a cash bonanza of an event taking place between the two Brits.

All the heavyweight marbles would be on the line. But Warren admitted that efforts to make the fight may be one-sided.

“Look, we’ve got no problem with it. We’ve signed an NDA with a country that is hopefully about to make the fight happen,” Warren told Good Morning Britain.

“I don’t think the other side wants it. I’ve got a feeling in my bones that they do not want the fight.”

On which direction Fury will turn if AJ pulls out, Warren added: “Deontay Wilder has still got that third fight he’s got to take.

“He will do and he will take the fight for one reason – money.

“There’s a hell of a lot of money on the table. He’s got eight or nine kids to feed.”

Warren is adamant, though, Fury vs Joshua can get over the line.

“It’s not a difficult fight to make. Whatever is on the table is 50-50,” he told Sky Sports News.

TYSON FURY FIGHT

Joshua’s movements on Fury echo those of Deontay Wilder back in the summer of 2018. WBN was heavily involved in attempts to communicate with Hearn on a deal.

Shelly Finkel, at that time, told World Boxing News that Joshua and Hearn stalled on shaking hands many times. This led to the collapse of Wilder vs Joshua in the fall of 2018.







Alexander Povetkin was eventually pushed forward as the mandatory. Finkel believes this was a deliberate move by Joshua’s team.

Wilder would go on to face Fury in that December before a second meeting broke the world record for Las Vegas gate receipts.