Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua CAN be made if just TWO things happen

World Boxing News recently commissioned an article listing major question marks to Anthony Joshua continually calling out Tyson Fury.
Debunking many of those reasons in this follow-up, everybody knows a unification overrules a mandatory.
This is something previously covered and confirmed by WBN on many occasions. Therefore, there are now just two things that stand in the way.
Firstly, there’s Deontay Wilder. And secondly, the coronavirus crowd conundrum.
If the 30-year-old, along with promoter Eddie Hearn, could somehow persuade Wilder to step-aside and are willing to fight in Fury in front of no fans, we could conceivably have a UK super-fight.
As things stand, Joshua and Hearn seem to think consistently using UK media to get their message out will make the fight happen, but they really need to be concentrating on making a connection with Shelly Finkel and Wilder himself.
So far, WBN has been told this hasn’t happened. Maybe because Finkel has consistently told WBN Wilder won’t step aside, but the least the Brit pair could do is make contact.
They haven’t. So at the moment, it’s a non-starter.
It could be that Joshua and Hearn know full well they will not consider fighting Fury with no crowd. Hence no real effort on their part.
In the current climate, they should really be acceptable anyway to Fury vs Wilder III and wait as long as possible for COVID-19 to have a vaccine.
That could take eighteen months, but with Joshua and Fury barely into their 30’s, it’s no big deal right now.
Previously, it was written that there are several major flaws in Joshua’s plan to fight Fury now. Something he and Hearn both know but continue to ignore.
But these questions have answers. Of the ten reasons listed, only ONE is relevant as WBN believes it.
Here’s why:
Added to Wilder is the clear and plain fact Fury vs Joshua needs fans. That’s a one hundred percent guarantee.
2021 is much more likely anyway. If no vaccine by the summer, then 2022 comes into play.
As things stand right now, Fury vs Wilder III is next. Joshua vs Pulev is next. That’s certainly the end of the story if Wilder cannot be persuaded.