Gervonta Davis to face Leo Santa Cruz on PPV, Ryan Garcia misses out

Gervonta Davis won’t be facing Ryan Garcia anytime soon as the young phenom has a Pay-Per-View date penciled in against Leo Santa Cruz.

According to Mayweather Promotions’ Leonard Ellerbe, ‘Tank’ will square off against four-weight ruler Santa Cruz once boxing resumes.

This puts to bed any notion of Garcia landing a fight with Davis, who is set to stay within the Premier Boxing Champions roster for the time being.

Any future cross-promotion involving Golden Boy is off the menu, as revealed in a recent back and forth between Ellerbe, Garcia, and GBP’s Roberto Diaz.

Fittingly, it was Davis who kicked it all off himself, by saying: “Everything all fun and games till I slap the dog s*** outta this little kid.

Ellerbe then outlined the plan when dismissing an imminent clash with Garcia.

“I keep telling these dudes certain people are cut totally diff (sic). Tank’s next fight will be against Leo Santa Cruz.

“Leo is a four-time champ and Ryan is improving. Trying to become champ. I respect him for that but Leo is proven.”

When a fan stepped in and pointed out Davis sold out recent shows, Ellerbe replied: “(The) Same scenario in Atl in Dec.

“He has tremendous drawing power already! Next stop PPV vs four-time champ Leo!”

On Garcia, Ellerbe added: “His trainer thinks he needs a little more seasoning. I promise you if they put that kid in w Tank he will get smoked.”

At this point, Garcia interjected with his own views.

“Leonard, stop lying to the people. Gervonta Davis has not done anything at 135 but beat Gamboa, who was forty with one leg. Don’t lie to yourself.

“The only corny thing happening is how you keep telling everyone he’s the biggest star in the world. Nobody cares – just prove it.”

Responding, Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man answered: “Ryan, what did your trainer say about fighting Tank?

“What was your promoter saying prior to that about fighting Tank?

“Look, young man, 30k paid customers in Atlanta and Baltimore at real ticket prices in his last two fights. Check the ticket reports.”

Golden Boy’s Diaz said: “LMAO, Tank has a belt but let’s be real, no one knows him.

“Ryan is younger more known, and more importantly, a better fighter. Simple as that.”







GERVONTA DAVIS vs RYAN GARCIA NOW

Ellerbe replied: “Are you bumping your gums or are y’all ready to put the kid in with Tank after his very next fight? If not, stop playing.”

Diaz replied: No gum bumping, just facts. After Gervonta Davis fights and beats a 126lb (fighter) we are more than ready.

“Unless you want to skip the 126 opponent and go straight to a real 135 fight.”

Undeterred, Ellerbe concluded: “Tank’s next fight is PPV what’s his?

“Y’all need to get on the same page with the trainer (Eddy Reynoso) and stop clout chasing.”

Whatever happens in the foreseeable, it looks as though boxing will be forced to wait a little longer for one of the most attractive fights at 135.

The same can be said about either Gervonta Davis or Ryan Garcia fighting the Vasyl Lomachenko or Teofimo Lopez winner.

That scenario seems a long wait off.

