‘Freshly Sanitized’ Top Rank Gym opens doors to boxers in Las Vegas

Top Rank fighters have begun landing in Las Vegas, Nevada over the past week as boxing prepares to restart from a long pause in the near future.

As promoter Bob Arum previously told WBN, Top Rank are looking to safely follow the guidelines and put on shows at their own gym over the summer.

The first boxers to appear of those shows have been confirmed to be Australians Andrew and Jason Moloney.

Both with 21 pro bouts behind them, the Moloney brothers stand on the verge of landing world title bouts. Their arrival is a relief for both as they were given special dispensation to travel from their homeland where coronavirus restrictions are easing.

Top Rank documented their arrival for a mini-segment on social media recently as it’s a big step to boxing coming back.

“Head around the world in 45 seconds with twins Andrew Moloney and Jason Moloney. They safely made their way to the U.S. over the weekend,” stated Top Rank as fighters start the process of ending a three-month drought of major events.

Once landed, Top Rank confirmed new cleanliness measures had been operational prior to their residence.

“In the freshly sanitized TR Gym in Las Vegas, Andrew, and Jason Moloney today were the first two fighters to enter back through the doors to train. Maintaining proper safety protocols in the process.

“The twins arrived in Vegas from Australia this weekend to begin preparing for their TR US debuts. News soon.”

TOP RANK ROSTER

Jason and Andrew respectively announced their eagerness to get going.

“We’re in Las Vegas! – We received the great news that we had permission to travel. Within less than 24 hours we were on a plane to Las Vegas,” said Jason.

“Absolutely pumped to make my Top Rank debut! Fight date and opponent to be announced soon. Stay tuned!







Andrew added: “Training hard and staying safe over here in Las Vegas!

“Looking forward to announcing our fight dates and opponents very soon!”

A formal announcement could come as early as next week. More from the Top Rank roster will head to the boxing capital shortly.