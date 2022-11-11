Seniesa Estrada looks forward to Top Rank debut this weekend

After nearly 11 months out of the ring, Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada is ready to make up for lost time.

Estrada, who signed a long-term promotional pact with Top Rank earlier this year, will defend her WBA minimumweight world title Saturday against Jazmin Gala Villarino at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Estrada-Villarino will serve as the co-feature to the WBO middleweight world title fight between reigning champion Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly and British challenger Denzel Bentley.

Estrada (22-0, 9 KOs), a two-weight world champion from East Lost Angeles, is ranked No. 7 on the ESPN.com pound-for-pound list. Before her recent layoff, Estrada had a banner 2021, going 3-0 while winning a pair of world titles. Last December, she knocked down the previously unbeaten Maria Micheo Santizo twice en route to a fourth-round stoppage.

As fight week kicks off, this is what “Super Bad” had to say from her Los Angeles training camp:

“Jazmin is a tough opponent, and I know any fight can be dangerous. She’s fighting in America for the first time and is coming in as the underdog. This is her opportunity to become a champion, and I am not taking her lightly. I always prepare to be the best ‘Super Bad’ I can be.”

“This is my first fight with Top Rank, and it’s the perfect time in women’s boxing to be with Top Rank and to fight on the ESPN platform. I’ve had a nearly 11-month layoff, and I felt like I was missing out on all the incredible things happening in the sport. I want to be the best and stay active. Now I’m happy to be back and hopefully go for those big unification fights that I’ve wanted and ultimately become an undisputed champion.”

“Growing up, I didn’t have a role model to look up to in women’s boxing. Being in a position where I can inspire younger women is great. It makes all of my struggles worth it. That’s what I do it for, to inspire the next generation of women who want to accomplish great things.”

“I believe I am the best fighter at minimumweight, light flyweight, and flyweight. My goal is to conquer all three divisions. I want to win all the belts at 105, then go to 108 and 112.”