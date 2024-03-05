Alan Garcia makes dream come true after signing with Top Rank

Lightweight prospect Alan “Kid Kansas” Garcia, the 21-year phenom from Ulysses, Kansas, has signed a long-term promotional contract with Top Rank.

Garcia, who has appeared on two Top Rank cards, is set to return Friday, March 29, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. His fight will be featured underneath the Oscar Valdez-Liam Wilson/Seniesa Estrada-Yokasta Valle doubleheader, streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+.

Garcia, who lives and trains in Los Angeles, is a stablemate of Valle’s and is trained and managed by Gloria Alvarado.

“Alan Garcia is a sensational young talent with world championship potential,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum. “He has everything it takes, in and out of the ring, to be a superstar in the sport.”

Garcia said, “It is a dream come true to sign with Bob Arum and Top Rank. They have developed countless legendary fighters. I trust that Brad Goodman will get me the right fights, and I will work tirelessly to become Top Rank’s next world champion. I can’t wait to fight March 29 and continue my march towards a world title.”

Garcia (11-0, 9 KOs) started boxing as a 7-year-old in Kansas and eventually became one of USA Boxing’s top teenage amateurs. He captured silver medals at the 2016 and 2017 U.S. Junior Olympics and won a 2018 Junior Golden Gloves title. Garcia turned pro in September 2020 and went 4-0 fighting in Mexico before making his American debut in early 2022. Following a shutout decision over Nelson Hampton last October, he shined in February on the Teofimo Lopez-Jamaine Ortiz undercard in Las Vegas. Garcia made a Sin City statement with a first-round body shot knockout over Tomas Ornelas.