Marcos Maidana batters heavy bag, getting jacked ahead of comeback

WBN Staff

Former world champion Marcos Maidana looks in amazing shape as the Argentinian continues preparations for his return.

The 36-year-old is the latest in a long line of past legends to make a comeback. Maidana is training for a clash against former kickboxer Jorge Cali.

Maidana was due to fight in April before the contest was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Once we are back up and running, Maidana vs Cali is due to be one of the first events to be staged post-COVID-19.

Following Cali, Maidana has been linked to facing everyone from Oscar De La Hoya to Floyd Mayweather and Adrien Broner.

Losing twice to Mayweather in 2014, Maidana is known to be keen on a third fight. He retired soon after the second at the age of just 29.

A full run in the pro ranks remains on the cards.

Future opponent Cali recently spoke to WBN. He was looking forward to facing Marcos Maidana as soon as possible.

Vuelve El Chino Maidana 👑 pic.twitter.com/IEDOWPgNHT — Chino Maidana Promotions (@chinomaidanabox) May 17, 2020

“I do not mind that the fight with Marcos Maidana is postponed. But I have no doubt it will happen one day as both want to do it,” Cali exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I think the situation we are living in is very clear (with COVID-19) and hopefully this nightmare ends soon. After that, we are thinking about the Marcos Maidana fight and will take stock of what we have to do.

“This situation does not change anything at all. It is simply a matter of setting the new date. We can then train hard to arrive in the best conditions for a great evening.”







MARCOS MAIDANA vs DE LA HOYA

On the potential Marcos Maidana vs Golden Boy Chairman fight, Chino Promotions would be seriously interested in staging the contest.

“We do not rule out that it would be an excellent challenge (for Marcos Maidana) vs Oscar De La Hoya. What do you think?

“Which arena would be the most convenient for this fight?” – they said.

