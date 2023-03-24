Floyd Mayweather linked to trilogy fight after old rival reunion

Floyd Mayweather is once again being linked to facing an old foe after a meeting against an opponent he fought twice during his career.

Mayweather embraced Argentinian hardman Marcos Maidana at an event in Dubai years after a dispute between the pair.

¡FLOYD MAYWEATHER Y CHINO MAIDANA JUNTOS OTRA VEZ! Dos de los maximos exponentes del boxeo mundial se volvieron a ver las caras en Dubai en el marco de un gran evento que se está realizando. Boxeadores de CMP, del ámbito nacional e Inter. forman parte de dicha cartelera. pic.twitter.com/TRsnnC7aAA — Chino Maidana Promotions (@chinomaidanapro) March 18, 2023

They disagreed over Maidana’s claim that he wears one of Mayweather’s teeth on a chain around his neck. The argument stems from their first meeting in 2014.

Maidana had rocked Mayweather and pushed him all the way to become one of only two men to earn a second fight. Mayweather won the rematch with ease, though, after working out Maidana in the first battle.

Their feud ended in September 2014 as Maidana walked away with over ten million dollars and into retirement at just 31.

Maidana officially announced his tenure was over at 33 in 2016. However, he never fought after Mayweather.

Years later, as Maidana lost massive weight and trained for an exhibition with the late Jorge Cali, World Boxing News reopened old wounds.

Just months before his tragic death at 49, WBN spoke to Cali, who was lined up to face Maidana in his comeback.

The climate at the time put the fight on hold, but that didn’t stop Cali from predicting Maidana could win a third fight if Mayweather accepted.

Floyd Mayweather vs Marcos Maidana

Cali told WBN: “I think Maidana is already under 30 kilos from his previous weight and has undoubtedly shown his desire to return to the ring/

“Maidana is still only 36 years old. He can come back (to full-time professional boxing). He could even say to improve his level. I know he would believe that if he had a new fight with Floyd, Marcos could win with no doubts this time.

“We all saw the first fight and think he won it. That’s why there was that second one where Floyd proved to be the undisputed number one.”

Just a short time later, Mayweather Promotions posted a video of Maidana losing to Mayweather twice during their 2014 saga.

“They thought they could crack the MayVinci code,” they said.

Team Maidana fired back, stating the Argentine would be ready to rumble in 2021.

“The boxing world knows who won. Yes, to Floyd Mayweather. He had some doubts. El Chino Maidana is available February and March 2021.”

Mayweather is now 46. At the same time, Maidana hasn’t fought for nine years. A 2018 comeback was called off before Madiana dusted off his gloves for the Cali exhibition. The fight sadly didn’t happen.

Everybody knows Mayweather will never fight again in a professional stance, though. Although his ‘Heist Tour” is scheduled for 2023, Maidana could be part of that five-fight run.

