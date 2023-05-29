Marcos Maidana no longer in fight shape after comeback fails

Former two-weight world champion Marcos Maidana has piled the weight back on after failing to land several exhibition fights.

After dropping a massive amount of weight ahead of a return to action in 2020, Maidana saw at least three events fall apart before the first bell.

Seemingly giving up on training for any further scheduled dates, Maidana is once again enjoying the fruits of his labor.

When World Boxing News reported Maidana’s return in 2019, the Argentinian hardman was ready to battle kickboxing star Acero Cali.

The bout is scheduled for the cruiserweight limit of 200 pounds. Maidana got down from a heaviest of 240 pounds for the anticipated clash involving two Argentine legends.

“Chino” lost over twenty kilos after undertaking a long ambition to get back between the ropes following an early retirement in 2014. Maidana walked away at 31, making over ten million dollars in two bouts with Floyd Mayweather.

Marcos Maidana comeback

Years later, a complete boxing comeback failed to materialize despite a big-money offer from Al Haymon. Maidana seemingly changed his mind upon punishing his body and told WBN in 2020 he wanted a total return to professional boxing after the Cali fight.

However, a worldwide health crisis in 2020 halted Maidana’s return. In a tragic twist, Cali died of “an acute myocardial infarction” in 2021. Having had several stents replaced over the years, Cali’s heart had become enlarged by over half the normal amount.

Maidana then lined up fights against a YouTuber and another combat operator. Again, both collapsed before taking place.

Having done himself proud in just losing the excess weight from retirement, Maidana has given up on the gym for the time being. His focus is now on promoting ahead of a press conference on May 30.

If he remained on weight, plenty of opportunities would have presented themselves. But with the older generation fad waning, Maidana probably decided enough was enough.

Mayweather is still around for a potential trilogy, even if his opponent’s choice has gone further south of his usual destination.

It’s unlikely Maidana would ever be in the American’s thinking again. Despite the added poundage, Maidana is still nowhere near his old weight, having added over one hundred pounds in retirement.

Probably sitting around 220 pounds, Maidana is only a few months away from where he used to be and could quickly get back down to cruiserweight if necessary.

All it would take is the right offer.

