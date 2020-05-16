The Hall of Fame Case for Brit superstar Ricky Hatton

Phil Jay

📸 Mark Robinson

Ricky Hatton is arguably the most followed British fighter of all time. The Mancunian headlined in Las Vegas and became one of only a handful of UK boxers to become major names in the United States.

Retiring in 2012 after a failed comeback, Hatton was a two-weight world champion and remains one of the most-loved in his home country.

Now a successful trainer, ‘The Hitman’ is enjoying the fruits of his labor. He’s welcomed the likes of Tyson Fury, Frank Bruno, and many more to his Hyde Gym over the years.

Plus, Hatton was in the corner for Fury’s first fight with Deontay Wilder.

But there’s one thing missing…and that’s a place in the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

The last Brit to be inducted was, of course, Joe Calzaghe in 2014. Standing alongside his father Enzo, who recently passed away, the Calzaghe’s both cried tears of joy at the Canastota honor.

Traveling to New York, Calzaghe was the picture of happiness. His career achievements were rightly recognized on a worldwide scale.

There are many who would argue that Hatton deserves the same accolade.







RICKY HATTON CV

Thousand followed the 41-year-old like the Pied Piper wherever he fought. Hatton defeated the likes of Paulie Malignaggi, Jose Luis Castillo, and Luis Collazo during a stellar stateside run.

On what is an exceptional C.V. possessed by Hatton, there’s one man who stands out. That great is Kostya Tszyu, who indeed is a Hall of Famer himself and one of the major reasons Hatton has a case to be included.

An underdog at the time, Hatton stopped Tszyu late in the fight, ending the Russian-born Australian’s career at the age of 35. Tszyu certainly had enough left to carry on, but it was Hatton’s sheer determination to be a champion that drove him to triumph.

For that, and what followed in America, Ricky Hatton has to be a strong consideration for 2021.

Defeats to Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao aside, Hatton still earned the right to compete against the two biggest superstars in recent memory.

The list for 2020 has already been named. It includes Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez and Shane Mosley in the boxer category.

IBHOF movement shows Hatton’s era is in the thoughts of those in charge of the ballot. The likable Briton has to come up in those conversations at some point in the near future.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay