Returning Marcos Maidana ‘not ruling out’ Oscar De La Hoya fight offer

WBN Staff

Former world champion Marcos Maidana is eyeing a massive clash with Oscar De La Hoya as the spate of retired legends coming back continues.

At present, Maidana has lost a ton of weight in order to get fit enough to battle kickboxer Jorge ‘Acero’ Cali. The bout was due to take place in April but has been postponed until after the coronavirus crisis.

Upon completion of that contracted bout, Maidana and his team are set to pursue Golden Boy Promotions Chairman De La Hoya.

Chino Promotions stated: “He (Marcos) began to organize the Maidana calendar. Therefore, after the combat with Acero Cali, we are seeing the possibility of (contacting) Golden Boy.

“We do not rule out that it would be an excellent challenge (for Maidana) vs Oscar De La Hoya.”

Turning attention to where the clash may take place, Chino asked fans to get involved by adding: “What do you think?

“Which arena would be the most convenient for this fight?”

There’s no doubt big interest would accompany any match involving a comeback for De La Hoya.

At 47, Oscar De La Hoya continues to tease another fight despite being out of action for twelve years.

OSCAR DE LA HOYA

The promoter has stated he’d have the better of many fighters since stepping away from trading blows.

Conor McGregor has been a target in the recent past, due to Oscar De La Hoya stating it would only take him two rounds to get the job done in a boxing match.







For now, the ring legend has chosen not to publicly address the advances of Maidana and his team.

The ten-time world title-holder may decide to join the party soon, though. One which involves both Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield making their intentions clear.

Both heavyweight greats are officially taking part in charity bouts. Moves that have instantly led to fans putting two and two together.

For now, Oscar De La Hoya’s defeat to Manny Pacquiao remains his final ring activity.