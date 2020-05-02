EXCLUSIVE: Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua situation TOTALLY explained

Phil Jay

WBN managed to grab Bob Arum for a quick chat late on Friday evening as hysteria once again gripped the UK over a possible Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight.

Many, many reports of Fury vs Joshua ‘being in talks’ to fight were bandied around. Some media personnel has since been accused of running before they can walk.

Elaborating on Arum initially informing WBN there was no Fury vs Joshua talks happening whatsoever, the Top Rank boss has now decided to completely explain the ongoing situation.

One thing is for certain, that Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn and Fury’s UK handler Frank Warren, are all pulling together as three mega-fights hang in the balance.

Arum outlined how things stand in what is a complicated climate.

“We are ALL saying the same thing, Eddie, Frank and myself,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News. “Everybody is saying the same thing.

“There’s been no negotiations, whatsoever on Fury vs Joshua fight.

“Right now, because Eddie and Frank were talking to different people and the Saudis. We also have MTK – the managers of Fury who are stationed in the Middle East – they have been talking to people in Saudi Arabia.

“So we all agreed that MTK would feel out all of the offers from that region. Only if everyone accepted an offer would negotiations then begin.

“Right now, there are no talks regarding any specific fight. That’s where it’s at. Everybody is saying the same thing.

“That’s where we are at. Because the realization is, on both sides of the Atlantic, it’s not likely that we will be able to do events with spectators for quite a period of time.

“Therefore, we are fielding offers from places in the world where we can do events with spectators.

“So when Eddie says ‘there have been no negotiations’ on a Fury vs Joshua fight and ‘no negotiations’ on a step-aside fight, then I’m saying the same thing, he’s speaking the absolute truth.

“That’s the situation until we know what we have from these other areas. There can be no negotiations.”







TYSON FURY HOPE

Asked what he thinks of some British tabloid sources creating false hope for fans, Arum replied: “I know what the situation is. If they want to call that talks, let them call that talks.

“I don’t care what they call it. But until we go through the sites and offers for any of those fights, no negotiations are able to begin.

“There is nothing to discuss on any fights, what the revenue splits will be or will there by step-asides or anything like that.

“Nothing is being discussed yet because it’s premature.

“What we are saying is, ‘let’s see what we have’. And when we know what we have, let’s get together. Whether it’s on Zoom or in person, then we’ll discuss how we proceed.

“That is the extent of the situation. We all have to stay on the same page.

“There’s obviously been contact to get to this point, but the real negotiations or ‘talks’ won’t begin until we know what we have.

“We need firm offers that we can get our hands on first,” he concluded.

