How boxing can go from 17 to 15 divisions, bring back Super heavyweight

World Boxing News

Discussions have been varied over the years regarding the age-old debate of too many world title belts in boxing. Not much gets said about the current boxing weights.

Therefore, WBN has decided to express how the sport can easily move from seventeen to fifteen divisional classes with minimal fuss.

Firstly, there’s a cluster of lower weights. Seven in total from 105 to 126 pounds.

They are minimumweight (105 pounds), light-flyweight (108), flyweight (112), super-flyweight (115), bantamweight (118), super-bantamweight (122) and featherweight (126).

Something that could be done to combat this, whilst removing ten title belts from circulation in the process, would be to drop two completely and alter three more.

Let’s begin with minimumweight and leave that classification unchanged. Take away light-flyweight to eliminate one of the three-pound jumps. On the whole, it doesn’t seem a must to keep those three-pound fluctuations.

Secondly, set a new flyweight limit of 110 pounds. That’s before then taking away the 112-pound category. This means light-flyweight and super-flyweight disappear.

Drop bantamweight from 118 pounds to 115 pounds. They would then be the new three bottom limits.

A new super-bantamweight and featherweight target of 120 and 125, just a one-pound difference for the latter, would round everything off nicely.

For example, the new weights would read minimumweight (105 pounds), flyweight (110), bantamweight (115), super-bantamweight (120) and featherweight (125).

Two divisions would be gone. In time, boxers would get used to hitting those stipulations.

For too long have seventeen divisions given some boxers the chance to become three-weight world champions without the necessity of switching up their diet or training too much.

This cannot be right moving forward.

It’s true the likes of Naoya Inoue and Manny Pacquiao would have lost some of their accolades had these new weights been used from the off. But allowing boxers to move up just three pounds to win titles seems ludicrous in the current climate.

On top of this, if you still held a passion to go even further to improve the current climate, you could be advised to go right through to the very top.

There would still be those fifteen weight divisions, although it could prove a lot safer for the fighters.

Moving just five pounds between limits, instead of seven and eight up to light heavyweight, may be worth consideration.

Obviously, when you get to light heavy, there has to be a jump of some sort. This time, only twenty pounds would be required for cruiserweight, rather than twenty-five.

That’s where it begins to get a little difficult. Setting a limit of 190 for cruiserweight could see the need for heavyweight to be capped at around 240-250 pounds.

That way, a super-heavyweight division would be for those campaigning at 250 plus. If that was the case, pushing middleweight back to 160 and removing super middleweight altogether would bring those fifteen divisions back in line.







Here’s how it could work:

POSSIBLE NEW BOXING WEIGHTS:

Minimumweight – 105 pounds

Flyweight – 110 pounds

Super flyweight – 115

Bantamweight – 120

Super bantamweight – 125

Super featherweight – 130

Lightweight – 135

Super lightweight – 140

Welterweight – 145

Super welterweight – 150

Middleweight – 160

Light heavyweight – 170

Cruiserweight – 190

Heavyweight – 240

Super heavyweight – 240 plus