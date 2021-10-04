Deontay Wilder a streamlined tank, built for knockout in career-best shape

October 4th, 2021

As a revenge attempt nears, Deontay Wilder showed off his fantastic physique ahead of a flight to Las Vegas for his trilogy with Tyson Fury.

“The Bronze Bomber” is ripped, ready, and in the best shape of his life.

The former WBC heavyweight champion has ended training after grueling sessions with new coach Malik Scott. Wilder sparred “Nordic Nightmare” Robert Helenius – among others in preparation to face Fury again.

He looks to be at the peak of his powers following an indifferent performance when losing to Fury in seven rounds last year.

Wilder got quoted as complaining post-fight about the weight of his ring walk suit. The American cleared up later that he got misquoted on that subject despite evidence to the contrary.

Nonetheless, the 35-year-old seems to be a lot more streamlined than the last time he fought Fury. Therefore, it will be interesting to see what weight Wilder comes in at on Friday.

On Sunday evening, Wilder, his entourage, and his family headed for Las Vegas when boarding a private jet. Wilder and Fury will make their grand arrivals at the T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Despite the rematch breaking box office records for the MGM Grand and the subsequent agreed next installment moving to the bigger arena across the street, Wilder vs. Fury III is not expected to be anywhere near a sellout.

Predictions of around 10,000 sales of the 20,000 capacity would still see a tidy sum made on both sides. But it’s the worldwide Pay Per View where the real money lies.

Without a high contingent of British fans due to the United States travel restrictions, Top Rank, Premier Boxing Champions, and Frank Warren have all missed out on what would have been a real money-spinner for Nevada.

UK fans have still made the journey via a two-week stay in Mexico and other destinations, but nowhere near the thousands expected that cheered Fury on in February 2020.

Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” belted out as Fury made his entrance in homage to his darker days when out of the sport.

DEONTAY WILDER LOSS

Backed by the majority of the crowd, Fury pummeled Wilder into submission by his corner. The fallout reverberated around the world.

This time around, though, it could be a much more difficult task, judging by Wilder’s sheer stature.

