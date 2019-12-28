Floyd Mayweather recalls fulfilling Canelo tour youngster title promise

WBN Staff

Floyd Mayweather has recalled how a meeting with a young boxer in 2013 during his tour with Canelo Alvarez eventually meant a promise fulfilled.

As Mayweather is readying for another big night of boxing under his Mayweather Promotions banner in Atlanta, Georgia, the five-weight world title-holder offered a unique story.

The rise of Gervonta Davis, himself now aiming to become a multi-division ruler, came about after a photo op six years ago.

At the time, Davis was just a young kid with big dreams. But Mayweather saw something special and made the boy a promise when he became a man.

“When [Davis] was a kid I remember when I was on tour with Canelo. A young kid came up to me and asked for an autograph. To sign his phone and take a picture,” recalled Mayweather.

“Then I saw something special in him when he came to my gym a couple of times. He was undefeated as a pro after a few fights and I said in two years I can make you a world champion. And we did it.”

On taking Davis to Georgia for what has turned out to be a huge event in the state, Mayweather added: “This is great. It’s not just about boxing being in one place.

“It’s about thinking outside the box so I said, ‘Why not?’ Atlanta is a great place with so many beautiful people. It’s just a great city.

“It’s all about taking chances and rolling the dice. And it’s the same thing I did in my career: Took chances and rolled the dice.

“There is a lot of great talent that comes out of Atlanta, a lot of great boxing talent,” stated the former pound for pound king.

Nominated for WBN Fighter of the Decade, Mayweather is currently overseeing what could be two fighters claiming straps on Christmas period bill.

Badou Jack is also hoping to win a WBA ‘regular’ title when he tackles Jean Pascal at 175 pounds.

It all kicks off tonight on Showtime.







