WBC confirm Canelo drug test innocence following WADA decision

Four-weight world champion Canelo Alvarez has now been exonerated of any wrongdoing following a positive test for Clenbuterol in 2018.

The Mexican superstar was forced to call off a rematch with Gennadiy Golovkin last year while he served a six-month suspension.

This was due to traces of Clenbuterol being flagged by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency.

On Thursday, the World Boxing Council announced their decision to raise levels allowed in a boxer’s system through WADA, not VADA.

It means Canelo would never have tested positive if those standards were in place last year.

WBC chiefs have moved to declare Canelo innocent of all previous charges against him.

“This is a confirmation of the innocence of fighters like Saul Canelo Alvarez and Francisco Vargas,” said the WBC.

“They once were in the middle of controversy. Clean Boxing Program tests performed by VADA found Clenbuterol in their examination.

“The WBC is happy to acknowledge the new standard set by WADA with a higher threshold with regards to Clenbuterol.

“The WBC has received additional report from VADA in which two Mexican fighters showed atypical findings of Clenbuterol. They are well below the new WADA standard.

“(In future) All fighters will receive proper nutrition education from the WBC Clean Boxing Program and Weight Management Program.”







FINDINGS

Added to Canelo are a pair of compatriots who were also alerted to the WBC by VADA for an adverse finding.

Both will face no action, according to the WBC.

“The levels of Clenbuterol and related substances found in WBC CBP cases to date (e.g., Canelo Alvarez, Francisco Vargas and Luis Nery) have been significantly lower than the new WADA standard,” they confirmed.

“Even before the new WADA standard, the WBC has consistently treated those cases accordingly. Thus, after an extensive investigation, the WBC did not penalize the affected athletes.

“(Therefore), WBC champion Rey Vargas and WBC challenger Julio Cesar Martinez are at no fault with regards to their VADA atypical finding.”

Canelo won his fourth weight title last week when knocking out Sergey Kovalev at the MGM Grand.

The 29 year-old’s name is now cleared with the WBC.