Canelo vs Kovalev: Preview / Live Scorecard / TV / Full card / Ring Walks

Canelo Alvarez bids to make history on his old stomping ground of Las Vegas in a mammoth challenge against Sergey Kovalev on Saturday night.

The Mexican superstar, ranked number two in the WBN Pound for Pound Top 50, attempts to become a four-weight world champion.

Standing in his way will be Kovalev, a big-punching and feared Russian who can wipe out opponents in the blink of an eye.

Below, World Boxing News provides all the information needed prior to and whilst enjoying the live-action.

PREVIEW

At 29, Canelo believes the time is right to begin a monumental run, which could end at the cruiserweight or even heavyweight limits.

Already unified at middleweight following success against Gennadiy Golovkin, Canelo sought out the biggest challenge available in Kovalev.

Giving away a few inches in height and around ten pounds on fight night, Canelo has it all to do but knows the accolades outweigh the dangers.

Body shots could be the winning formula for Canelo. The Mexican must get inside Kovalev’s jab to enjoy considerable success.

Should Kovalev keep the contest at range it could be trouble for the current three-division king.

LIVE SCORECARD

TV

Canelo vs Kovalev is live on DAZN in the United States and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Latin American and Canal Space will also broadcast.







FULL CARD

The MGM Grand will host the opening bout from around 4pm PT and 7pm ET.

Canelo Alvarez (52-1-2) vs Sergey Kovalev (34-3-1)

WBO World Light Heavyweight Title

Ryan Garcia (18-0) vs Romero Duno (21-1)

Lightweight

Bakhram Murtazaliev (16-0) vs Jorge Fortea (20-1-1)

Super Welterweight

Seniesa Estrada (17-0) vs Marlen Esparza (7-0)

Women’s interim WBA Flyweight Title

Blair Cobbs (12-0-1) vs Carlos Cervantes (11-4)

vacant NABF Welterweight Title

Meiirim Nursultanov (12-0) vs Cristian Olivas (16-5)

Middleweight

Bektemir Melikuziev (2-0) vs Clay Collard (4-1-3)

Light heavyweight

Evan Holyfield (0-0) vs Nick Winstead (0-1)

Super welterweight

Tristan Kalkreuth (2-0) vs Twon Smith (3-3)

Cruiserweight

RING WALKS

DAZN has scheduled the main event not to conflict with UFC 244. Therefore, the expected ring walk time for Canelo is just before 10pm PT and 1am ET, dependent on the UFC finish.

UK fans can expect to set alarms for 5am in order to make sure they compensate for an earlier timeslot.

