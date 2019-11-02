Kovalev trainer McGirt turns tables on Canelo after body shot predictions

World Boxing News

📸 Amanda Westcott

Buddy McGirt turned the tables on Canelo Alvarez when consistently asked about the vulnerability of Sergey Kovalev being attacked to the body.

Ahead of Saturday night’s huge battle between the best middleweight and light heavyweight in the world, questions have been asked of Kovalev’s weaknesses.

Against Andre Ward and Anthony Yarde, Kovalev was hurt when hit downstairs, something many believe Canelo will target.

McGirt assured fans and media alike that Kovalev has a body attack of his own in store for Canelo at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“We’re not looking to go into this fight as the bigger, stronger guy. We’re looking to go in there as the better and smarter fighter,” said McGirt.

“People have been asking about Canelo’s body attack. But nobody likes getting hit to the body. I don’t care who you are.

“But the thing is this: What’s going to happen when Canelo gets hit to the body? Guys that like to go to the body, don’t like it when you to go to their body.

“I mean, it’s obvious that’s his game plan, because that’s one of his biggest tools, is body punching. And for the record, nobody likes to get hit in the body. I don’t give a s*** who you are.

“What we did was we ordered these XXXL shorts for Sergey and we are going to pull the shorts up to his chest and then we’ll be okay,” he added jokingly.







VULNERABLE

To suggestions Canelo chose Kovalev due to his age and previously hard career, McGirt responded in kind: “Listen, I’m excited about the fight. I just think that they picked the wrong veteran to mess with when they picked Sergey.

“They should have found somebody else. The world will see that Sergey Kovalev is the real deal.

“As far as if we win, the statement should be when we win, because I believe in my heart that Sergey is going to win this. It’s not going to be as hard as people think.

“As far as myself, it’s not about me right now. It’s about Sergey making history. It’s not about me, it’s about Sergey.

“The main thing is to avoid those type of instances where we get in there and let Canelo feel comfortable. No matter what he tries to do, the key is to make him uncomfortable in anything that he tries to do.

“That only happened to him one time, and that was in the Mayweather fight. Mayweather made him uncomfortable and he really couldn’t get in his groove. After that, he became a better fighter and he was able to dominate everybody.

“People underestimate Sergey’s boxing IQ because he’s always knocked everybody out. He’s smarter than people give him credit for.”