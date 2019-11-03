Canelo becomes four-weight champion with devastating Kovalev KO

World Boxing News

📸 DAZN

Canelo Alvarez produced a late and spectacular knockout to defeat WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

In a contest he failed to ignite in for ten rounds, Canelo ended up catching Kovalev in the eleventh to end the argument.

For the first ten sessions, it had been difficult to give Canelo more than three. Kovalev, for all the world, looked on course to retain his title.

But out of nowhere, and as ‘Krusher’ tired. The Mexican superstar took full advantage with a massive combination.

Kovalev crumpled to the ground. Russell Mora then immediately called the fight off with the veteran in a heap on the ropes.

Canelo, just as fears grew over a potential points loss, proved his world-class ability to find victory against possible adversity.

At the time of the stoppage, two judges had it 6-4 to Canelo. A third had it a draw. WBN’s score read 7-3 to Kovalev.

Now a four-weight ruler, Canelo is back on top as the world’s pound for pound king.

In his post-fight interview, Canelo told his fans they needed to be patient but he would always get the job done.

For Kovalev, his career is now under a cloud. Retirement is a real afterthought for the two-time 175 pound king.

A mass of options have opened to Canelo in the division, though. But the likes of Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev may be some way off yet.

Moving back down to super middleweight is an alternative option should the WBO allow Canelo to keep his new strap.

168, 160 or even a catchweight of 165 were mentioned by Canelo, along with another encounter at the light heavyweight limit.

A trilogy with Gennadiy Golovkin only makes ‘business’ sense for Canelo at this stage of the 29 year-olds career.







CO-MAIN

In the co-feature, Ryan Garcia silenced his doubters in the best possible way with a punishing first round knockout of Romero Duno.

After taking flak previously for refusing to fight Duno at short notice, Garcia proved his decision was correct.

Waiting a few extra weeks to get the bout made was a masterstroke as ‘KingRy’ was in magnificent form.

A damage combination midway through the first round was all she wrote as Garcia blasted Duno out of there.

Taking his standout C.V. to 19-0, Garcia now seems ready for the ultimate step-up.

Speaking after the contest, Garcia said: “As soon as I took his best shot, I knew I got him.

“After I took it, I thought okay. He came after me like a bull and I just started swinging,” he added.