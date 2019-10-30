Eddie Hearn dangles Anfield carrot in front of Callum Smith for May 2020

World Boxing News

📸 Matthew Pover

Eddie Hearn has revealed bigger things are awaiting Callum Smith should he come through his mandatory defense against John Ryder.

Smith, who defends his WBA and Ring Magazine titles for the second time in Liverpool, is in search of securing a blockbuster showdown having been inactive since defeating George Groves in the World Boxing Super Series in 2018.

His only offering since winning the inaugural Muhammad Ali Trophy in Saudi Arabia has been a comprehensive KO win over Hassan N’Dam at Madison Square Garden earlier this year.

Since becoming the No.1 rated super middleweight in the world, Smith has been linked with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin, only for neither to come into fruition.

Smith will now face Ryder on November 23rd after the latter defeated Bilal Akka.

Meanwhile, fellow world champion Billy Joe Saunders is set to defend his WBO title in Los Angeles on November 9th.

Negotiations between the pair also stalled this year.

However, with Saunders now signed to Matchroom, a unification between the two domestic rivals could be a potential duel at the home of Liverpool Football Club in 2020.

Although, Hearn is aware of Ryder’s intentions of spoiling the party.

“We talk about the Anfield fight and there is a lot of people on this card, who will bEdde part of that Anfield dream if you like,” said Hearn.

“Talks with Liverpool FC are ongoing about a fight in May and I know that Callum Smith and John Ryder aren’t thinking about this but as a city, there is a massive opportunity.

“I think that everybody on this card, from the Scouse side who wins then they’re going to be coming along for the ride at Anfield as well.

“John Ryder has different ideas, he’s here to gatecrash that party and here to become World Champion and win those three belts.

“This is a great main event on November 23, live on Sky Sports and DAZN.”







EVENT

On the event, Heard added: “Adam Smith is delighted with this fight. For Sky Sports to have a big domestic World Championship fight on Saturday night Fight Night. This is very important for Sky, us and Callum Smith who is coming back from boxing on the road, in the WBSS.

“He won the titles in Saudi Arabia and defended them at Madison Square Garden, now getting the chance to defend his World Championships in Liverpool. I think that you guys are going to get behind him.

“As usual, we are focusing on the city and making sure that we have all the best fighters from Liverpool on the card.”