Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz 2 odds: Best bets for Nov 23 rematch

World Boxing News

📸 Stephanie Trapp

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is once again a huge favorite to win his forthcoming fight with Luis Ortiz and make it ten straight defenses of his title.

The big-punching American remains at backable odds with bookmakers and bettors in New Jersey can bet on the event with fox bet bonus code for the contest.

In their first meeting, Wilder was troubled by Ortiz and almost in danger of being dethroned of his green and gold strap.

Wilder, as Wilder does, came back strong. The 34 year-old took out Ortiz late on to keep his status at the top of the sport.

A summer of being thwarted by Anthony Joshua in attempts to seal an undisputed unification followed. Wilder then draw with Tyson Fury and defeated Dominic Breazeale.

In the form of his life, Wilder is at fractions of 1/5 on to push his record to 42-0-1.

The best bets come in the form of an early knockout, Rounds 1-4 in favor of Wilder for the Sky Sports showdown. This could become a habit for the world ruler after his demolition of Bermane Stiverne.

A bronze medal winner for the U.S. boxing team at the 2008 Olympic Games, Wilder has more than lived up to the nickname “The Bronze Bomber.”

He’s knocked out all but one of the men that he has faced in the ring, making him one of the most feared single-punch knockout artist in boxing today.

The most active heavyweight champion in the sport, this will be Wilder’s third title defense in just eleven months. A highlight-reel first round knockout of Dominic Breazeale took place in Brooklyn on May 18.

Before that, he had one of the most dramatic matches of 2018 when he dropped Tyson Fury twice. The last being a stunning knockdown in the 12th round, on the way to a split draw last December.

Opponent Ortiz is a wily veteran and remains dangerous for as long as he’s inside those ropes. The Cuban has only lost to Wilder and is the most avoided top division fighter of all.

Try to stay patient and active, Ortiz has scored three victories since dropping that solitary reverse to the Alabama slammer.

The clash takes place at the world-famous MGM Grand Garden Arena this coming November 23rd, live on Pay-Per-View.

With Tyson Fury waiting in the wings for the eventual victor next February, a lot is riding on the massive showdown.







UNDERCARD

Three-division champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz seeks a title in another division when he takes on Miguel “El Michoacan” Flores for the WBA Super Featherweight Championship in the co-main event.

Pay-per-view action begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and also features undefeated rising star Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa making the first defense of his WBA Super Bantamweight Title against former champion Julio Ceja while undefeated Mexican power-puncher Luis Nery battles Puerto Rico’s Emmanuel Rodríguez in a matchup of former bantamweight champions