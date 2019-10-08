EXCLUSIVE: ‘Luis Ortiz closed doors in first Deontay Wilder performance’

Phil Jay

Deontay Wilder’s trainer Jay Deas believes Luis Ortiz made himself even more avoided when troubling the WBC champion in their first meeting.

The pair traded blows in March 2018, with Ortiz rocking Wilder before being taken out late on.

Ortiz was just one point behind on all three scorecards until Wilder ultimately found the equalizer – as he inevitably does.

Deas, who has guided Wilder to the verge of a tenth world title defense, says the list of top operators interested in facing Ortiz diminished even further.

“Luis Ortiz thought his performance in the first Wilder fight would open doors for him. It didn’t. If anything it closed doors even tighter. No one wanted to fight him at all,” Deas exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Thankfully for him, Deontay is a man of his word. Even though he didn’t have to, he’s blessing Ortiz with this opportunity. That’s because Deontay fights the best fighters.

“Who else in the heavyweight division has taken on Ortiz, Fury, Breazeale, Ortiz again and agreed to Fury again!

“That being said, Ortiz knows this is his last shot at glory so we will see the best Ortiz. But Ortiz will see the best Deontay!”

Asked why the announcement for Wilder v Ortiz 2 took so long, Deas responded: “There is no panic. Deontay’s plan was always to announce his fight at a major event (Spence vs Porter) and that’s what he’s done.

“I’m thankful people are so excited and wanted the official announcement so they can make plans. I’m happy that’s happening now.

“The most exciting fighter on the planet is taking on an enormous challenge, rematching with a man no one wants to fight!

“I’m expecting the best Deontay Wilder the world has ever seen. The training camp for the last Ortiz fight wasn’t ideal. Deontay had to travel throughout camp and then got sick. He wasn’t at his best.

“He wants to show the world how good he can be when he has a proper camp,” he concluded.







FURY

Wilder has a lot at stake when throwing hands with Ortiz again. Not least his coveted green and gold belt.

A rematch with Tyson Fury hangs in the balance as Wilder bids to once again take on ‘The Gypsy King’ in a grudge match.

The initial contest was one for the ages, with Wilder dropping Fury twice only to give up rounds either side of the first knockdown.

In the end, judges carded a draw, The duo are set to scrap again on February 22nd of next year.