EXCLUSIVE: Tyson Fury sparring partner responds to glove tampering denial, ‘I have no reason to lie!’

Phil Jay

Nicholas Asberry

Despite the possible threat of legal action from Tyson Fury, former sparring partner Nicholas Asberry has backed up his previous allegations.

Asberry’s response comes on the back of Fury’s trainer Ben Davison and cutman Jorge Capetillo both issuing firm denials.

The 29 year-old, who is 9-1 as a pro, told WBN he has nothing to gain from making up a false complaint about their training sessions.

In a video posted via his social media accounts, Asberry claimed he found gloves belonging to Fury after sharing rounds. Asberry states padding was removed in order to cause more damage in the ring.

No concrete evidence has yet been provided that those gloves were actually Fury’s, which Asberry is adamant they are.

In direct response to support for Fury over his treatment of those he shares camp with, Asberry was clearly upset.

“My reaction was, of course, emotional,” Asberry exclusively told World Boxing News. “Coming from where I came from and me going through trauma in my life drew my ego out a bit.

“Yes, I was shocked, p***ed and disappointed all at the same time. People get seriously hurt in boxing.

“But the proof is in front of their faces. I have no reason to lie and neither does coach Barry (Robinson, formerly Lawrence Okolie’s coach). The management team was aware and so was everyone at his camp.

“I contacted them and they told me they would compensate me after the Wilder fight. They tried to talk me down and say they didn’t do anything to the gloves.

“So, let’s say the possibility is that they didn’t. But as soon as I picked up the glove the inside was falling out. You could manipulate the part of the glove that makes contact with its target.

“I took them at their word again and just like the first time they lied. When I first got there they blew me off with food and such things.

“I ended up narrowing money to pay for all these expenses which they said they would take care of. I’ve reached out on multiple occasions and nothing happened. I have proof of all of this.

“I showed in my screenshot conversations that they knew Tyson was sparring with gloves that were, to their account ‘dodgy’. The gloves just didn’t have all of the paddings in there.

“They also had weird marks on the outside of the glove that showed it was in contact with something other than what it was made for.”

CAPETILLO

Asked for his reply to an exclusive WBN video of Capetillo showing evidence of Fury’s gloves from camp, Asberry concluded: “Tyson’s cut man was not in camp during the time.

“I was there sparring with Tyson so he knows nothing, nor can he say anything about what happened.”

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News and an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America.







