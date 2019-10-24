EXCLUSIVE: Wilder sparring partner Scott airs views on Fury glove row

Phil Jay

American heavyweight Malik Scott prepared Deontay Wilder for his first fight with Tyson Fury and has sparred ‘The Gypsy King’ himself in the past.

So who better to ask about current row involving Fury and his old training camp member Nicholas Asberry.

In claims which are unproven, Asberry accused Fury or his team of tampering with sparring gloves to remove some padding.

Posting a video showing what he states are the gloves in question, Asberry is adamant something was wrong after their session.

Speaking exclusively to World Boxing News after some doubt regarding his accusations, Asberry said: “The proof is in front of their faces.

“I have no reason to lie and neither does coach Barry (Robinson, formerly Lawrence Okolie’s coach). The management team was aware and so was everyone at his camp.

“I showed in my screenshot conversations that they knew Tyson was sparring with gloves that were, to their account ‘dodgy’. The gloves just didn’t have all of the paddings in there.

“They also had weird marks on the outside of the glove that showed it was in contact with something other than what it was made for.”

Asked for his input into the situation, Scott said Fury’s reputation would be affected, if Asberry was able to substantiate his claims.

“I never heard of anything like that,” Scott exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I really don’t think Tyson needs to, or would do such a thing. But at the same time I’m very simple about it. If that allegation is true then he’s a piece of sh**!

“If it’s not true, then Fury is still one of the best charismatic fighters in the world today with a great comeback story.”

Giving his thoughts on the Wilder vs Fury fight taking place last December, Scott added: “I thought it was fireworks.

“I was very impressed with the way fury fought. I thought Deontay did a good job trying to catch him all night with the big right hand.

“So, I can’t wait for the rematch. But for me, Deontay Wilder is the best heavyweight in the world right now.”







CAREER

On his own professional career, which has stalled in the last three years, Scott said he’s still open to a return at 39 years old.

“I’m looking to get back under the lights and fight. Sh** yeah, I’m still open to fighting and taking offers,” he explained.

“But my life is simple. If I fight I will be in training camp preparing. If I don’t get a fight then I will be in someone else’s training camp preparing them.

“Either way I will be somewhere smiling and grinding,” Scott concluded.

