Sparring partner makes shock Tyson Fury GLOVE TAMPERING allegation

Nicholas Asberry

Tyson Fury’s sparring partner Nicholas Asberry has made a shocking allegation against the lineal heavyweight champion this week.

The 29 year-old, who ended his own pro career in 2016 after losing one of ten bouts, has been more vocal on social media since the death of Patrick Day.

Citing the Freeport boxer’s passing when complaining about gloves used by Fury for sparring, Asberry claims the Briton removed the padding in order to inflict damage.

Asberry posted a video, which has not yet been corroborated to be Fury’s actual gloves used in their sessions.

The American posted: “We have lost so many people to boxing over the years. We lost another soldier (Patrick Day) this week,” said Asberry.

“I chose to post this video to bring awareness to how dangerous and dirty boxing can be!

“I believe Fury’s camp took out padding from Tyson’s gloves,” he added.

It’s not the first time Asberry has accused the sport of being a dirty business. Prior to the Fury post, the Illinois man targeted those who look after boxers affairs.

“To the people who handle fighters. (You) have to do a better job monitoring their fighter. Not the nickels and dimes they make off of fighters.

“You never hear of a benefit for promoters, coaches or managers. They’re not the one in there taking punches!”

Highlighting Day’s story once again, Asberry is hoping to raise further awareness of the dangers boxers face.







BACKFIRE

Bringing Fury into that situation could backfire on Asberry due to the high-profile nature of what’s being said.

Fury is yet to officially comment, although promoter Frank Warren from the UK will no doubt be monitoring Asberry’s unsubstantiated claims.

Currently embarking on a stint in the WWE, Fury’s mind is elsewhere at the moment.

‘The Gypsy King’ has a match with Braun Strowman to deal with on Halloween at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Any injury suffered during the contest could scupper a 2020 rematch with Deontay Wilder.