EXCLUSIVE: Regis Prograis confident, outlines Josh Taylor’s weaknesses

WBN caught up with Regis Prograis during the final few days of preparation for the American’s huge World Boxing Super Series Final against Josh Taylor.

‘Rougarou’ attempts to unify the super lightweight division this weekend, as well as claiming the Ali Trophy and all the spoils which come with it.

Prograis has a tough task on his hands in fellow-undefeated Taylor, although the New Orleans man is enjoying the build-up.

“It’s fight week now, so I’ve been enjoying it but now it’s time to get to work,” Prograis exclusively told World Boxing News, before being asked if he expects the contest to be a Fight of the Year contender.

“Yeah, I think so. This a dream come true for me. You’ve got the number one versus the number two in the world. Two undefeated world champions at their peak fighting now. You don’t really get this too much in boxing that’s why I think this is a special fight.”

Asked to outline Taylor’s faults ahead of Saturday, Prograis replied: “I’ve seen weaknesses in him. The main thing is he doesn’t have is a real solid defense and stuff like that – that’s the main thing.

“It’s not about tactics and stuff like that, it’s about who can get hit with the big punch. But even with that said, I never go into a fight thinking that he’s going to be the same as he was from his previous fight. I don’t think like that.

“I think he’s going to be the best Josh Taylor that night. He’s going to come out and improve on everything.

“I don’t even wonder or think about judging him on what I’ve seen of him already. I think that he’s going to be the best Josh Taylor and that’s what I’ve prepared for.”

Since touching down in the UK earlier this month to acclimatize fully, Prograis has been a busy man. PR work has been full-on, which is a testament to how big this fight really is.

“It’s huge man, it’s huge,” he pointed out. “It’s been one hell of a build-up.

“I’ve been doing media work since the minute I got here you know. Not even that, I’m not in my own country but I walk down the street and people know who I am.

“This is a huge fight, I expected it to be and that’s why I came.”







SUPERSTAR

And does the winner become a superstar?

“I think so, I think the winner of this fight advances to superstardom. I think the winner of this fight will definitely be in the top Pound for Pound rankings of the world. To move up potentially to way bigger things. I can’t wait, that’s why I’m so excited.

“To me, I feel no pressure. It may be different on fight night or whatever but my mindset now is I don’t feel any pressure at all.

“I think there’ll be more pressure on him because there’s going to be way more people there that are going to be watching it there for him. It’s his home country.

So even though he’s Scottish he’s the home fighter. There’s going to be way more pressure on him.

“I’ve been here for a while now and I don’t feel any pressure at all. I can’t wait to go out there and have fun,” added the 30 year-old star.

The WBSS Final headlines a hugh night of boxing in England’s capital at the famous O2 Arena.

Chief support comes from a heavyweight clash between Derek Chisora and David Price. Also on the bill is a big match-up between Ricky Burns and Lee Selby.

The event goes out live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK. DAZN take up the broadcast stateside.

