US heavyweight boxer’s racy nude plus model snaps cause Instagram stir

World Boxing News

@officialnancyramirez

Heavyweight boxer and current sparring partner to the top contenders Malik Scott is causing quite a stir on Instagram.

Teaming up with voluptuous girlfriend Nancy Ramirez, Scott has been posting a series of racy snaps on both his and the plus model’s accounts.

Most recently in camp with Oleksandr Usyk, Scott is a revered part of any team for his infectious personality.

Activity on social media has seen his popularity soar to new heights recently.

Both Scott (@MalikKingScott) and Ramirez (OfficialNancyRamirez) on separate accounts are approaching 100,000 followers between them.

Scott, who calls himself ‘The Odd Guy’, last fought in 2016 when losing to Luis Ortiz. He’s predominantly been a training member ever since.

The recently-turned 39 year-old fought 42 times in the ring, winning 38, losing 3 and drawing one. Scott’s biggest win came against Alex Leapai in 2014.

Losses on Scott’s record came against Ortiz, plus WBC champion Deontay Wilder and British contender Dereck Chisora.

Wilder blasted Scott out in one, whilst Chisora managed it in six at Wembley Arena in 2013.

A solitary stalemate came against the now-retired Vyacheslav Glazkov.

CAMP

Enjoying a party atmosphere in camp with Usyk, Scott helped prepare the Ukrainian for his top division debut.

Usyk stopped Chazz Witherspoon in Chicago last Saturday night.

Prior to working with Usyk, Scott can claim to have prepared Wilder for his massive battle with Tyson Fury back in December.







Wilder told WBN over the summer that Scott was unlucky to never fight for a world title during his ring stint.

“I can name a couple of guys who have fought for it twice let alone one time. I know some guys who never get blessed to have it one time like my brother Malik Scott,” Wilder told WBN when pointing out some of the lesser defenses by Anthony Joshua during his reign.

David Haye also drafted in the 6ft 5ins brute to help him prepare for Tony Bellew. Sadly Haye lost both bouts.

Now, alongside his Nicaraguan beauty of a beau, Scott is enjoying a double career modeling alongside Ramirez on Instagram.