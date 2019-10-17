Errol Spence leaves hospital, charged with being intoxicated at the wheel

World Boxing News

📸 Stacey Verbeek / CBSDFW

Errol Spence Jr. was under the influence of alcohol when the boxer crashed his high-powered Ferrari in Dallas last week, it has emerged.

The unified welterweight champion, currently number one in the United States, was lucky to survive.

Thrown from the vehicle on initial impact after not wearing a seatbelt, Spence rolled his sports car several times.

Police have now charged Spence with DWI (Driving Under the Influence). A lesser punishment as no other people were involved.

Spence has released from hospital on Wednesday. He amazingly didn’t suffer any lasting damage.

A statement from Premier Boxing Champions had previously outlined the situation.

“Errol Spence Jr., IBF/WBC unified welterweight world champion, was involved in a serious, single-car accident in Dallas early Thursday morning. He is being treated at a Dallas-area hospital.

“Spence is awake and responding. His condition is listed as stable. He did not sustain any broken bones or fractures. But has some facial lacerations. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“He is currently resting with his family by his side. They want to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes.

“They are extremely grateful to the Dallas first responders who rushed to the scene to attend to Errol after the accident. Also, the doctors who are taking care of him at the hospital.”

BACK IN ACTION

That information is the only official news to come from Spence thus far. ‘The Truth’ is yet to comment himself, possibly under the instruction of his lawyers.







WBN speculated Spence could be out of action until the summer of 2020. But judging by his discharge from care, Spence may way be able to compete by the spring of next year.

Whatever happens from now, Spence has had a mighty lucky escape. Hopefully this will be a wake-up call for a fighter who has a great future ahead of him.

In regards to a sentence, Spence can expect a fine and potentially just points on his license.