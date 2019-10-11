EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder coach explains why Ruiz vs Joshua 2 is down to TWO things

Phil Jay

📸 Esther Lin

Deontay Wilder coach and co-manager Jay Deas concludes his interview with WBN by offering a perspective on Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua 2.

With WBC title holder Wilder aiming to face the eventual winner, Deas is in prime place to air his views on the December 7th battle.

Ruiz and Joshua trade blows in Saudi Arabia in a highly-anticipated second meeting.

Deas, as all of us, watched on in shock as Ruiz dropped Joshua four times in New York on his way to a seventh round stoppage back in June.

Due to AJ losing his undefeated record and Ruiz making life-changing money from the pair of bouts, Deas says two major factors will come into the rematch.

“Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua 2 is a fascinating fight. But it’s all about questions,” Deas exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Is Joshua mentally right and in a good place? Has fame and fortune taken its toll on Ruiz?

“Success can be as hard to handle as failure. Who handles their situation best?”

Adding his take on the title chosen for the Diriyah encounter, Deas said: “I just wish they had consulted me before naming the fight “Clash on the Dunes.” – I think that’s a pretty lame name for it. I would have called it “Winner Takes Oil!”

Wilder himself is back in action on November 23 in Las Vegas. Deas is hard at work with the big-punching American.

On a question regarding the plan to eventually fight Ruiz or Joshua, Deas refused to look too far ahead.

“Right now, we have a plan that includes Ortiz. Followed by Fury and a unification. Plans in boxing only succeed when they are handled one step at a time.

“Look at Joshua-Ruiz I and Fury-Wallin. How much proof does the world need that taking each fight 100 percent focused?

“Being serious is the only way to legendary status. The future is the future. The present is Luis Ortiz!”







RUIZ vs WILDER

Quizzed for a more conclusive answer, and if Al Haymon wants Ruiz vs Wilder as the end result, Deas replied: “Al is on board with Deontay vs Ortiz being the sole focus.

“Deontay is becoming a global superstar. His recent trips to the UK show he has a massive fan base which he loves and is thankful for.

“We will have to see what the future holds. But one thing is clear, Deontay Wilder is must-see, don’t blink TV.

“He’s a guy who wants the biggest and best fights and is finally getting them. I would tell everyone reading this to appreciate him now because when he’s retired you won’t see another like him.

“He loves his fans and soon there will be one face, one name, one Champion, and his name is Deontay Wilder!”