Canelo’s latest comments are not good news for Gennadiy Golovkin

World Boxing News

📸 DAZN

Canelo Alvarez has stated he’s stepping up to fight ‘a pure world champion’ in his latest dig at former opponent Gennadiy Golovkin.

The Mexican superstar, currently number two in the WBN Pound for Pound Rankings, has consistently poured scorn on any notion of a third fight.

Canelo was gifted a draw in the first contest between the pair in September 2017 before earning a close decision in the return a year later.

Upon witnessing Golovkin get hit way too often against Sergiy Derevyanchenko on Saturday night, Canelo seems ready to finally call it a day on their saga.

“I am the one to beat, I’m the one everyone wants to face. Ever since Golovkin fought me, what has he done? He didn’t do anything,” Canelo told TV Azteca.

With an imminent battle versus Sergey Kovalev at light-heavyweight on the horizon, Canelo has dismissed ‘GGG’ as any threat to his legacy.

“I’m facing a pure world champion. I’m going up two weight divisions,” he pointed out. “His opponents come from losing.

“He no longer poses any challenge. I’ve already beat him. I gave him 24 rounds. He couldn’t do it.

“What’s going to happen in the third fight? I’m going to beat him again. I’m even going to knock him out. It’s just business.

“I’ve already spoken to my promoter. If they want me to fight him, all it represents to me is business. But if it doesn’t represent a challenge, I’m not going to do it.

“If they want the fight, give me the numbers and maybe. I want other kinds of challenges,” added the three-division title holder.







PAY-PER-VIEW

Barring Manny Pacquiao, Canelo is the only other active fighter to hit over one million US Pay-Per-View buys. But with his recent DAZN streaming service deal topping almost $350 million over ten fights, Canelo has no pressure to fight on the platform any longer.

Essentially, Canelo can pick and choose who he fights, with Golovkin being the last fighter the 29 year-old was pushed to face.

Now the WBC Franchise champion, Canelo is likely to fluctuate through the weights in order to pick up as many belts as possible before retirement.

Trading blows with Golovkin again now seems a world away.