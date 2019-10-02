Nigel Benn on Sakio Bika: ‘No easy options, I’ve been training five years!

World Boxing News

Nigel Benn has revealed his serious training regime stretches back five years as the British legend prepares for his comeback fight.

Despite being 55 years old, Benn chose Sakio Bika as his opponent. Bika only fought for the WBC title in 2017.

A previous winner of The Contender Series and a WBC title holder in his own right, Bika represents a tough night’s work for anyone.

‘The Dark Destroyer wanted a bonafide opponent for what will be his first bout since 1996. ‘The Scorpian’, a former regular at his Sydney gym, fitted the bill.

“I respect Sakio immensely. He is a true warrior and I did not want to take an easy option,” explained Benn.

“He has shared the ring with some of the great world champions of recent years. He will come to fight and will not take a backward step. It will be a war.

“I feel fitter, stronger and more focused than at any time in my career. Age is nothing but a number, I still have good movement, quick hands and a good whack.

“I have been training for five years ahead of this event, the last two years intensively and as an elite athlete ahead of the fight.

“It is eight weeks until I return to the ring, and I am only a couple of Kilograms off weight. I feel strong and looking forward to stepping in the ring for the last time in November.”

On his return, which some find hard to fathom 23 years on, Benn opened up on past struggles.

“I suffered with a lot of issues in my life from a young age, from 1972 when my brother died — the murder of my brother — which I carried through to my adult life.

“At the age of eight, I started smoking cigarettes to 41, I started doing ecstasy, smoking spliffs all throughout my career, but suffered with depression.

“There’s not one fight that I went through that I didn’t suffer with. It was bugging me. I don’t even think I was at my best, I don’t know how I got that far.

“I was in a dark place for so many years. I was having suicidal thoughts and I didn’t want to be where I was. So, I just want you to understand what I was going through.

“And then, in about 2008, I had an encounter with Jesus, that’s when my life changed, truly changed: no spliffing, no ecstasy, no women, absolutely nothing.”







BIKA

The Resorts World Arena in Birmingham will stage the bout, which Bika is looking forward to.

“I’m very excited to be back, and I’m very happy to be boxing a legend of the sport. To become a legend, you have to beat a legend.

“I have fought the best in the world and I’m ready to do it again. I will win this fight, then I will start looking for a belt. I’m back, and I’m not going away!”

Ticket and Broadcast Information can be found at the following event destination page – WWW.Epicentre.TV/Nigel-Benn