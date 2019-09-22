Deontay Wilder ‘will fight until at least 2025’, Luis Ortiz II to be confirmed

World Boxing News

📸 Esther Lin

American bruiser Deontay Wilder will continue his boxing career for at least another six years as the ‘Bronze Bomber’ prepares to turn 34 next month.

The current World Boxing Council heavyweight champion is set to be around for a long time to come, according to fiancee Telli Swift.

Wilder is already on the verge of making a TENTH defense of his green and gold belt, but there’ll be many more to come.

WAGS Atlanta star Swift, who shares a child with Wilder, says her future husband is set to keep fighting as long as he can.

“Deontay’s gonna go until he wants to stop. He says 40, but who knows. If his body allows him to,” Swift told TMZ Sports. “At least (forty),” she added.

Asked about the forthcoming delay on announcing a return with Luis Ortiz, Swift dismissed any suggestions the fight will be pushed to one side.

“It’s happening. It’s happening in November.”

WBN knows this for a fact, with an announcement of the clash happening at the end of next week.

A date of November 23 in Las Vegas is the frontrunner at the moment. The strip’s T-Mobile Arena and the MGM Grand across the street are favored to host.

Victory for Wilder then pushes him on to yet another rematch, this time against Tyson Fury on February 22. But providing Fury heals from bad cuts suffered in his last outing.

Otto Wallin caused ‘one of the worst cuts ever seen’ in a heavyweight bout last weekend. Fury now faces plastic surgery, potentially for the remainder of his career.







FEBRUARY

Should Fury not be ready for the date, Wilder has vowed to make him fight anyway due to a contract being signed.

This is unlikely to be the case, though. Negotiations would surely open up between both camps and Wilder would want to tackle a one hundred percent Fury.

A third encounter between the pair is already in the works for late summer of 2020. A UK collision on the cards should Fury come out victorious in the second contest.

Furthermore, there’s also the dangling carrot of Andy Ruiz Jr. for the winner. A massive undisputed unification could also postpone a third fight to ensure all the marbles could be on the line.