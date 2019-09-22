Canelo coach makes scary Sergey Kovalev admission ahead of super-fight

World Boxing News

📸 Hogan Photos

Eddy Reynoso, the head trainer and manager of Canelo Alvarez, had admitted the Mexican is facing a danger like no other on November 2nd.

Canelo steps up to 175 pounds to trade blows with one of the most concussive punchers of recent years in Russian juggernaut Sergey Kovalev.

With history at stake, Reynoso is well aware that Canelo could be wiped out by one punch if Kovalev connects on the button.

“We know Kovalev well and we know the challenge that we are facing,” pointed out Reynoso. “He’s a great fighter that leaves everything in the ring. In one punch, he could end the fight.

“We know it’s going to be a great challenge. We want Saul to be a champion in four weight classes.”

On getting the fight over the line, Reynoso added: “Thank you to Golden Boy and DAZN. This was a very difficult fight to make happen but the fight is now here.

“Only the big fighters and those that leave a footprint become these type of fighters.”







BOY-to-MAN

Father of Eddy and co-manager/trainer, Jose also aired his sentimental view as Canelo aims for legendary status.

“I’m nostalgic and cannot help but remember the beginnings of all this. To look back and see everything-all the victories that Saul has given myself and my son, and the future victories, makes me happy.

“The Reynosos have been with Saul for over 15 years-ever since he was a child. We trust that he will gain victory here.”

Canelo was just fifteen when he turned professional back in 2005. Since then, the now 29 year-old has lost just once to boxing great Floyd Mayweather.

When they fought in 2013, Canelo was merely a superstar in the making. But he came out of that fight as Mayweather’s rightful successor.

In Las Vegas, a further enhancement to the Canelo C.V. is expected to be pencilled in.

