DAZN becomes the NUMBER ONE sports app in the world in after a year

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of their United States launch, DAZN has now become the number one sports app on the planet in terms of worldwide revenue.

DAZN bulldozed into American homes with the Anthony Joshua v Alexander Povetkin fight on September 22, 2018. It has been steadily building subscriptions ever since.

Signing the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin to the roster, already adding to heavyweight force Joshua, has seen the streaming service go from strength to strength.

Executive Vice President of DAZN North America, Joseph Markowski recently revealed the achievement via a graphic by SensorTower.

It shows how DAZN has overtaken Major League Baseball after entering the charts at number two last year.

ESPN, thanks to success from their ESPN+ service featuring the likes of Vasyl Lomachenko. Terence Crawford and Tyson Fury, is now in second place.

MLB drops to third. NBA Basketball’s offering is fourth and remaining consistent.

Speaking about their schedule, which rivals anyone’s for the remainder of 2019, Markowski lauded securing a deal between Canelo and Sergey Kovalev.

“In one year’s time, I believe we’ve managed to assemble the best schedule in the history of boxing,” he stated.

“Let’s just look where we are. Canelo vs. Kovalev – boxing’s biggest star jumping up two weight classes. Ruiz vs. Joshua II – the rematch of the biggest heavyweight upset in some year.

“KSI vs. Logan Paul, bringing millions of new fans to the sport of boxing. GGG, back in title contention from MSG – the list goes on for DAZN.

“To our subscribers, you’re in for a tremendous end to 2019 and tremendous year to come,” added Markowski.

Predictions DAZN would fail miserably have now fallen by the wayside as Mexican superstar Canelo continues to drive new viewers.

His clash with Kovalev on November 2nd is set to further bolster an already impressive start for ‘DA-ZONE’.







DAZN LINE-UP – REMAINDER of 2019:

Sept. 13 – Devin Haney vs. Zaur Abdullaev & Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy

Sept. 14 – Jaime Munguia vs. Patrick Allotey & Ryan Garcia vs. Avery Sparrow

Oct. 5 – Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Oct. 12 – Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyrone Spong

Oct. 26 – Regis Prograis vs. Josh Taylor (WBSS Junior Welterweight Final)

Nov. 2 – Katie Taylor, Anthony Crolla, Buatsi v Caparello

Nov. 7 – Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire (WBSS Bantamweight Final)

Nov. 9 – KSI vs. Logan Paul II

Dec. 7 – Ruiz vs. Joshua II Schedule is subject to change.

Further bouts and events will be confirmed.