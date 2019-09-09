Eddie Hearn hints Dillian Whyte will be cleared again, wants 2019 return

World Boxing News

📷 Dave Thompson

Promoter Eddie Hearn has hinted British heavyweight Dillian Whyte will be cleared once all the facts about his drug testing case are made public.

The Matchroom has assured fans Whyte will be transparent with all the information despite a media silence of late.

Whyte testing positive for a banned substance in the run-up to his clash with Oscar Rivas over the summer. What is thought to be a minute amount was detected in his system.

After a quickly-arranged hearing, which happened on the day of the fight – in secret, Whyte was approved to participate. Even opponent Rivas had no knowledge of what transpired until after he lost.

This development was frowned upon by supporters of Rivas, who say everything should have been divulged beforehand.

With a resolution coming to a head, Hearn hopes Whyte will be able to move forward with another fight in 2019.

“I’m actually seeing him on Monday (today) for an update,” Hearn told IFL TV. “His lawyers are dealing with UKAD. I believe there is some kind of hearing taking place in early October.

“Hopefully after that, everything will be published, cleared. Then he can continue to box.”







B SAMPLE

Social media has been awash with questions asking for the ‘B’ sample to be published too, which Hearn had previously stated may never be the case.

As Whyte’s mandatory position for WBC champion Deontay Wilder hangs in the balance, Hearn wants a solution in the coming weeks.

“I think it’s important it’s dealt with before he fights again,” he stated. “Right now, he can box tomorrow but I don’t think that’s necessarily right for the paying public.

“But it’s important to know he’s cleared to box. He’s not suspended by anybody, he’s cleared to box. He’s able to box.

“But I just think for where he’s at in his career, for the profile he’s got that he needs to draw a line under this and that’s what they’re trying to do.”

Having served a ban in the past, Whyte’s reputation has taken a battering over the incident.

Built-up by Hearn as the new UK Pay-Per-View star, Whyte has some convincing to do before he’s able to concentrate fully on banking that crack at the Wilder v Fury winner.