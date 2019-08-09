09
Aug
2019

Ruiz v Joshua 2: Details set for Dec 7 ‘Clash on the Dunes’ in Saudi Arabia

World Boxing News 09/08/2019
As World Boxing News revealed first on Tuesday morning, Saudi Arabia made a late and now successful bid to stage the Andy Ruiz Jr. v Anthony Joshua rematch.

Despite speculation to the contrary that the likes of Dubai, Qatar and other countries were in the running, WBN knew only two stood a chance.

They were the Principality Stadium in Wales and Saudi Arabia.

When WBN broke the news, SkyBet released a market of odds. Wales was the favorite and Saudi was a massive 28/1. Within hours, this changed dramatically to coincide with our story.

Saudi was odd on within 120 minutes and went back and forth with Cardiff as the market leader.

A Friday deadline was put in place, but could have been extended if Joshua was able to push through his desire for a UK venue.

Ruiz agreed to Diriyah and the rest is history.

The pair will trade blows again on December 7, six months after there exciting first encounter.

Both fighters were down, with Joshua suffering a first career defeat and surrendering his four world titles in New York.

‘AJ’ gets the chance for revenge. He must once again travel away from home in order to seek redemption.

A whopping big in the late eight-figures has ensured Ruiz and Joshua are well paid no matter what the outcome.

Furthermore, promoter Eddie Hearn will discuss all details of the forthcoming event at a press conference on Monday.

Sky Sports Box Office will televise in the UK. DAZN take the broadcast reigns in the USA.


