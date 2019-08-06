06
Ruiz v Joshua 2: Odds plummet on Saudi Arabia to host heavyweight return

Fractions were released on Tuesday for the potential venue of a forthcoming heavyweight rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua.

As World Boxing News revealed earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a favored stage to host the second battle.

SkyBet named prices for the market, with the Principality Stadium in Wales beginning as a 1/4 favorite.

New York’s Madison Square Garden was second at 8/1. Mexico and Nigeria were both at 16/1.

Saudi Arabia was a whopping 28/1 when the betting was posted initially by SkyBet oddsmakers. That price has subsequently plummeted at an unprecedented level for a new boxing list.

Punters can now only get 7/1 on Saudi Arabia being confirmed for Ruiz v Joshua 2, and those numbers continue to fall.

The National Stadium in Wales and MSG have since drifted, whilst Ruiz’s home country has all but been ruled out at 28/1.

WBN understands Saudi Arabia is leading the way as a neutral venue as Ruiz does not want to travel to the UK. Joshua himself wanted home advantage – but will settle for Saudi Arabia as an alternative.

More will be revealed in the next 24 hours.

Ruiz v Joshua 2 is set to be broadcast on DAZN in the United States and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.


Latest odds (as of 14:12 GMT)

Principality Stadium 2/5
Saudi Arabia 7/1
Madison Square Garden 14/1
Nigeria 16/1
Wembley 16/1
Las Vegas 25/1
Mexico 28/1
AT&T Stadium 33/1
UAE 40/1
China/Hong Kong 50/1
Manila 66/1
DR Congo 80/1
O2 Arena 80/1
Australia 100/1
Emirates Stadium 100/1
Russia 100/1
Manchester Arena 150/1
Celtic Park 250/1

