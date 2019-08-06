Ruiz v Joshua 2: Odds plummet on Saudi Arabia to host heavyweight return

World Boxing News

Fractions were released on Tuesday for the potential venue of a forthcoming heavyweight rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua.

As World Boxing News revealed earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a favored stage to host the second battle.

SkyBet named prices for the market, with the Principality Stadium in Wales beginning as a 1/4 favorite.

New York’s Madison Square Garden was second at 8/1. Mexico and Nigeria were both at 16/1.

Saudi Arabia was a whopping 28/1 when the betting was posted initially by SkyBet oddsmakers. That price has subsequently plummeted at an unprecedented level for a new boxing list.

Punters can now only get 7/1 on Saudi Arabia being confirmed for Ruiz v Joshua 2, and those numbers continue to fall.

The National Stadium in Wales and MSG have since drifted, whilst Ruiz’s home country has all but been ruled out at 28/1.

WBN understands Saudi Arabia is leading the way as a neutral venue as Ruiz does not want to travel to the UK. Joshua himself wanted home advantage – but will settle for Saudi Arabia as an alternative.

More will be revealed in the next 24 hours.

Ruiz v Joshua 2 is set to be broadcast on DAZN in the United States and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.







Latest odds (as of 14:12 GMT)

Principality Stadium 2/5

Saudi Arabia 7/1

Madison Square Garden 14/1

Nigeria 16/1

Wembley 16/1

Las Vegas 25/1

Mexico 28/1

AT&T Stadium 33/1

UAE 40/1

China/Hong Kong 50/1

Manila 66/1

DR Congo 80/1

O2 Arena 80/1

Australia 100/1

Emirates Stadium 100/1

Russia 100/1

Manchester Arena 150/1

Celtic Park 250/1

